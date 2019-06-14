Post-Season in Baseball/All-Stars

BASEBALL QUESTS FOR CROWNS STARTS TODAY.

The Clinton Family YMCA begins post season play with its Dixie Youth Baseball All stars beginning play this Friday, June 14 for the 7 – 8 year old machine pitch district tournament and play beginning June 21 for the 9 – 10 year old Dixie Minors and the 11 – 12 year old O Zone players.

The 7 – 8 year olds will travel to the host Saluda tournament site and will play against Abbeville at 5 pm this Friday, June 14. If they win, they will play Saturday at 7 pm or at 5 pm if they lost the opening game in the six-team double elimination format.

Players for the 7 – 8 year old Clinton YMCA All-stars are Will Corley, Zayden Walker, Khalid Davis, Logan Johnson, Jace Price, Bryer McWatters, Owen Lawton, Rylan Lawton, Corbin Kimberlin, Wells Rhodes, Collin Crisp and Aiden Barden. The coaches are Head Coach Jamie Argo as well as Chris Rhodes and Tosh Corley.

The 9 – 10 year old Dixie Minors will begin play on Friday, June 21 at host Edgefield County. Clinton will open up as the visitor versus Saluda at 6 pm. The winner will play Saturday, June 22 at 7 pm the loser will play at 5 pm on Saturday. This is District 3 seven-team double elimination tournament in Edgefield County.

Team members are Rhett Gilliam, Dalton Williams, Crue Keller, Brian Steele, Aiden Price, Asa Baker, Ryder Rowland, Taryn Underwood, Owen Glenn, Camden Finley, Talon Campbell and Zach Lawson. Coaches are Head Coach Jeremy Campbell and assistants Jayson Glenn and Josh Rowland.

The District 3 ‘O’ Zone 11 – 12 year old district tournament is being hosted by Abbeville and Clinton will play Starr-Iva at 5 pm on Friday, June 21. The winner will advance to 12 noon on Saturday while the loser will play at 10 am Saturday.

Team members are Lee Malone, J J Dickson, Jacob Chandler, Tanner Kyko, Kason Copeland, Lee Carroll, Chris Boyd, Sam Gearheart, Tanner Finley, Jaydon Glenn, Davidson McMurray and Tushawan Richardson. The head coach is Graig Glenn and assistants are Shane Kyko and Mark Young.

The YMCA has all-stars in Girls Softball as well and both the 9 – 10 and 11 – 12 girls’ softball all-stars will be playing at a later date in July.