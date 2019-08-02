Police arrest robbery suspects

UPDATE WITH ARRESTS - Armed Robbery, and suspect jumps into the lake

Friday, February 8, 2019-WLBG radio

An Armed Robbery report dispatched Laurens Police to the Pavan Food Store on North Harper at Fleming Street at 10:54 Wednesday morning. A clerk reportedly told officers that a black male wearing a grey hoodie and carrying a black gun came into the store and told her, “Give me all you got.”

A review of surveillance video reportedly showed the subject run into the store with the gun in his right hand and with his left hand covered. He went to the front of the counter, then moved around the counter to where the clerk was standing. The video reportedly showed the subject point the gun at her. She went to the cash register and as it opened the subject was viewed grabbing at the money with his covered hand, but the cash register fell to the floor. The subject then hurried to pick up the money and ran out of the store, making a right toward Fleming Street.

The employee told officers she didn’t see any vehicles in the parking lot, and that because of the cash register drawer being dropped, the subject only was able to get approximately $30.

Two Teens Charged in Laurens Armed Robbery

Monday, February 11, 2019

Laurens Police made two arrests Friday in connection with an Armed Robbery at the Pavan Convenience Store on North Harper at Fleming late last Wednesday morning.

18-year-old Mikel Kishon Burnside of 300 Holmes Street, Laurens and 17-year-old Yashire Rasheed Thompson of 101 East Hampton Street are both charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Armed Robbery. Both teens are accused of conspiring with each other to commit the crime of Armed Robbery at 202 North Harper Street.

Officer J.C. Brewington also states that on February 6th Mikel Kishon Burnside, aided by Thompson, committed the Armed Robbery.

Bond was denied on both the Criminal Conspiracy and the Armed Robbery charge for 18-year-old Mikel Kishon Burnside. He remained in the Johnson Detention Center.

17-year-old Yashire Rasheed Thompson was released later in the day Friday on cash or surety bonds totaling $50,000.

Sheriff: Suspect jumps in the lake, citizen

lets officers use a boat to fish him out

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service Feb. 6 at Mansfield Campground near Lake Greenwood in Cross Hill. The call was in reference to subjects who didn’t belong in the campground using the shower facilities without permission.

The complainants provided the tag number of the vehicle, which allegedly was stolen out of Greenwood. Deputies located the vehicle on Hwy 39 after it fled the scene. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle; however, the driver refused to stop. The vehicle was disabled by deputies, ending the pursuit at a bridge on Todd Quarter Rd in Waterloo.

When the vehicle stopped, the driver, Jerry James Brown, jumped over the bridge into Lake Greenwood.

“Several citizens in the area came out to make sure our guys were okay, and one person allowed us to use their boat to apprehend this criminal. I can’t thank these people enough and it’s a perfect example of our community coming together to put these criminals behind bars where they belong. I hope criminals read this article and know we will not tolerate this type of illicit activity. The citizens of Laurens County will continue working alongside the Sheriff’s Office to make our county a safe place to work and raise a family,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said.

Deputies were able to keep Brown in sight and surrounded him along the bank. However, he still refused to come out of the water. DNR responded to the scene; however, a citizen allowed deputies to use a boat to apprehend the subject before DNR officers arrived. Brown was taken into custody without further incident. EMS was called to the scene to treat Brown due to him being in the cold water for an extended period of time. Once he was cleared by EMS, Brown, 31, of 491 South Lake Forest Dr., Cross Hill, was transported to Johnson Detention Center where he was booked for failure to stop for a blue light, receiving stolen goods, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and driving under suspension. A report said he was held on more than $16,000 bond. - From Sheriff’s Office Facebook page