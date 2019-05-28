Pointing a gun, possessing bomb-making materials

Arrest of Clinton Man Cites March Disturbance

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - WLBG on-line

A Clinton area man is accused of disturbing the peace, pointing a firearm at multiple law enforcement officers and having materials for making a bomb or other destructive device earlier this year.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office yesterday booked 44-year-old Edmund Franklin Anderson III of 52 Connecticut Avenue, Clinton and charged him with Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature, with Possession of a Bomb or materials with which to make a Destructive Device and with four counts of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person.

Sheriff’s Captain Wilkie noted information gathered by Sheriff’s Investigator Michael Polson in stating that Edmund Franklin Anderson III committed a Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature, in that he did fire his firearm numerous times after midnight on March 24th while yelling loudly.

Anderson is also accused of possessing a destructive device or explosive or parts for damage, injury or death in that he possessed parts, components and materials which, when assembled, constitutes a destructive device.

Anderson is further accused of unlawfully and not in self-defense pointing and presenting a firearm at four people, reportedly one Sheriff’s Deputy, one Clinton Police Officer and two officers from Laurens City Police, also on March 24th.

Following his booking yesterday, Edmund Franklin Anderson III was being held overnight in the Johnson Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.