Planning for a new school

School District 55 in Laurens is proposing to borrow $109 million, build a new high school and renovate other buildings. The district wants to know what taxpayers think about the plan, to be financed with property taxes.

The bond referendum will be May 9; prior to that date, D55 plans for public forums to present the school building plan. Each forum will start at 6 pm, and will be held:

--- Hickory Tavern Tuesday, February 7, 2017

--- Gray Court-Owings Monday, February 13, 2017

--- Sanders Monday, February 20, 2017

--- Laurens District High School Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Each forum will be designed to:

--let D55 present why it thinks a new school is needed, and extensive repairs need to be done now;

--let the public discuss future uses for Laurens District High School; and

--let the community ask questions and receive answers on any concerns.

D55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters said everyone in the district is invited to the forums. He said, “We want to ensure that they have a clear picture of the need and an opportunity to ask any questions they may have.”

A community growth group - that also is working on land-use planning for Laurens County - has urged D55 officials to improve the schools. Quality education, reflected in modern facilities, attracts families - and more families attracts more retail businesses, industries, generating more sales, hospitality and property taxes. D55 officials specifically are interested in expanding educational opportunities in the sciences and in workforce development.

Laurens has a workforce development center at Piedmont Tech’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing, and plans call for development of an Innovation Park around the I-385/Hwy 221 N site (near the Walmart Distribution Center).

Last year, D55 moved its administrative offices into new quarters - buying a former bank - on Hillcrest Drive, Laurens, from the former offices on West Main Street (near Laurens Middle School).

Plans to build a new Laurens District High School, complete with all new athletic fields on land to be purchased by D55, will not affect taxes in Clinton. Taxpayers here (in District 56 - Clinton, Joanna, Cross Hill) are in the processing of retiring bonded indebtedness that built Clinton High School on its Hwy 72 campus. The former Clinton High School is now Clinton Middle School (converting Bell St. Middle School into an empowerment center).

North of Laurens, Greenville County is planning to build a new high school in the Fountain Inn area, to deal with overflow student population at Hillcrest in Simpsonville.