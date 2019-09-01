Pitts will chair county council

Last night, Dr. David Pitts was elected the chairman of Laurens County Council.

He replaces Joe Wood who was elected vice-chairman, on a motion by Pitts. The election of chairman was brought about by the election of staggered terms council members. Kemp Younts representing District 1 and Jeffrey Carroll representing District 5 attended their first council meeting, at the Jan. 8 regular session. Younts replaces Ted Nash on the council, and Carroll replaces Keith Tollison, who was the vice-chairman.

"I look forward to working with you," Pitts said to his fellow council members. "I thank Joe Wood for his outstanding service."

"I tried to address both side of every issue," Wood said of his time as council chairman.

Pitts abstained from voting for himself, and council member Diane Anderson also abstained from the chairman's vote. Pitts is the Assistant Superintendent of Operations for School District 56, Clinton-Joanna.

Wood was approved as vice-chairman with Anderson and council member Stewart Jones, voting "no". Jones (Republican) and council member Garrett McDaniel (Democrat) are candidates for the SC House District 14 seat, vacated by the retirement of Mike Pitts.

The council accepted a painting donated by the family of the late state lawmaker Marion Carnell, and decided to place it in the atrium of the Hillcrest Square Judicial/Services/Administrative Center in Laurens. Council heard, but took no action on, a 5-year Capital Improvement Plan. Council gave final reading approval to ordinances authorizing Projects Autumn and Gator, and second reading to an ordinance allowing Flame Spray to expand (all economic development matters). Council postponed action on possibly conducting one instead of two meetings in July and August (so council members can have time for family vacations). Council authorized a $98,850 change-order for lighting in the Hillcrest Square re-roofing and HVAC replacement project, which has begun.

Laurens County Council meets again on Jan. 22.