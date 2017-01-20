Pitts in running to lead in Ninety Six
A D56 Assistant Superintendent and member of the Laurens County Council, Dr. David Pitts, is one of three finalists to be District 52 superintendent.
The D52 school board made the announcement at a Wednesday night meeting. The other finalists are Julie Fowler, deputy state superintendent for college and career readiness, and Rex Ward, principal of Ninety Six High School.
D52 expects to have the new superintendent hired and on the job by July 1, a report said.
Earning a doctorate in educational leadership from Clinton University, Pitts is the county council's representative on the Laurens County Development Corporation board and a member of the executive committee. He will present a report Monday night on the new baseball/softball complex at Clinton High in his role as D56 assistant superintendent.
Fowler is a former assistant superintendent in D51, Ware Shoals, she is a board member at Winthrop University. She has filled positions in D50, Greenwood, and McCormick County school districts.
Ward has been at Ninety Six High since 2004, serving as principal since 2007. He was administrative assistant, lead teacher and director of the Challenge Academy for McCormick County schools.
Sharon Wall is the interim superintendent in D52. Board members for the Ninety Six district selected 3 finalists from 14 applications to consider while conducting an executive session. The district will have a community meet-and-greet for Pitts Tuesday, from 5-6 pm at Edgewood Middle School.
According to the D56 website, Pitts has these oversight responsibilities:
