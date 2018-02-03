The Pipeline West of Clinton Is Finished - and on-line

CHARLESTON PROJECT: Pipeline in Laurens County Is Complete

Dominion Energy’s newest natural gas infrastructure project meets growing energy need in South Carolina

Largest expansion in history of Dominion Energy Carolina Gas Transmission meets growing need for clean and reliable natural gas in state

Natural gas transported will be delivered to South Carolina customers in Charleston, Dillon, Lexington and Marlboro counties

- Property tax revenue for counties along the route will be approximately $1.5 million per year

- Dominion Energy is pleased to bring this additional clean, reliable and greatly needed energy to South Carolina.

Mar 1, 2018

10:00am

COLUMBIA -- Dominion Energy today announced that Dominion Energy Carolina Gas Transmission (DECGT) has completed the Charleston Project and it has been brought into service.

This natural gas infrastructure project is 100-percent dedicated to customers in South Carolina, with nearly 94 percent of the capacity serving South Carolina Electric & Gas and its customers. The remaining capacity will serve other businesses across the state.

The Charleston Project is the largest expansion project in the history of DECGT, and the third growth project completed since 2015 when Dominion Energy began operations in South Carolina.

Work on the project created about 200 jobs during construction in the upstate, Dillon and Dorchester counties. Additionally, counties along the pipeline route will benefit from a new source of property tax revenue, estimated to be approximately $1.5 million per year.

"Dominion Energy is pleased to bring this additional clean, reliable and greatly needed energy to South Carolina," said Dan Weekley, vice president and general manager for Southern Pipeline Operations at Dominion Energy. "The Charleston Project is the third major natural gas infrastructure project completed in South Carolina by Dominion Energy since acquiring the former Carolina Gas Transmission in 2015."

This project will provide 80,000 dekatherms per day (enough natural to serve about 73,000 households on a typical winter day) of firm transportation service to three customers in Charleston, Dillon, Lexington and Marlboro counties.

It included 55 miles of new 12-inch diameter natural gas pipeline IN LAURENS COUNTY from Moore to Chappells, S.C., five miles of new 4-inch natural gas pipeline in Dillon, S.C., a new compressor station in Dorchester County, and upgrades to an existing compressor station in Spartanburg County.

Dominion Energy Carolina Gas Transmission is an interstate natural gas transportation company headquartered in Columbia. DECGT began in 1952 and operates approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipelines in South Carolina and Georgia. The company delivers natural gas to local utility companies and major industrial facilities throughout South Carolina.

Dominion Energy is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy, with a portfolio of approximately 26,000 megawatts of electric generation, 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering and storage pipeline, and 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines. Dominion Energy operates one of the nation’s largest natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity and serves nearly 6 million utility and retail energy customers.

