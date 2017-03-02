Pipeline receives fed approval

The Dominion natural gas pipeline through Laurens County has received the go-ahead from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

In a 44-page filing Thursday, FERC answered questions from Upstate Forever, the SC Department of Natural Resources and others about the pipeline’s impact on a 55-mile stretch of South Carolina - most of which runs through Laurens County.

The pipeline will skirt the City of Clinton, just to the west. One access road crossing is at the site of the closed Hickory Hills BBQ restaurant.

Dominion has told Laurens County Council the pipeline is worth $500,000 a year in additional revenue for at least 50 years. Dominion is buying easements but will not own land. The land stays in the hands of current property owners, some of whom have said their land is not for sale at any price.

The Council has adopted a resolution opposing the use of eminent domain for land acquisition, but it is unclear how the $120M project could move forward if landowners are not willing to sell and Dominion is not willing to take the matter to federal court. FERC’s ruling says the project is in the best interest of the State of South Carolina.

Dominion asked FERC for an expedited ruling because a new interim commission chairman was taking office Feb. 3, and the commission’s board would not have a quorum (with the former chairman’s resignation after the Trump administration took office in January) until a chairman’s nomination is confirmed by Congress.

Construction of the pipeline is expected to be completed by November, 2017.

The ruling cites concerns of some landowners:

“We also received comments from individual affected landowners unsatisfied with the EA’s analysis of route variations to avoid their properties. Mr. Joe Scurry and Ms. Susannah Smith stated that impacts on their family tree farm could be avoided by routing the pipeline adjacent to existing power lines or Highway 39. Commission staff evaluated route variations in the EA to reduce impacts on several pine plantations, including Mr. Scurry’s and Ms. Smith’s tree farm.83 Dominion Carolina and Commission staff evaluated 14 route variations during the pre-filing process, and an additional 28 route variations after the application was submitted. Dominion Carolina incorporated 23 of the variations into the proposed route to reduce specific environmental, landowner, or construction constraints without unnecessarily encumbering landowners, and the EA concurs with these changes. The remaining minor route variations were not incorporated if they would result in greater environmental impact or merely shift the impacts to an adjacent landowner. Commission staff further reviewed Mr. Scurry’s and Ms. Smith’s property and confirmed that rerouting the pipeline in this area would result in greater impacts on pine plantations and other sensitive resources on other properties. Therefore, we agree with the EA’s conclusions.

“The EA also discusses Surface Water Protection Areas associated with public water supply intakes. The project will cross waterbodies upstream of Surface Water Protection Areas maintained by the Woodruff Roebuck Water District, City of Clinton, and City of Newberry. The EA concludes that construction will not affect the quality of public surface water in these areas. All but one of these crossings (an unnamed tributary of Ferguson Creek 1.7 miles upstream of a source water intake in the City of Clinton) will be accomplished via HDD. The unnamed tributary of Ferguson Creek will be crossed using open cut methods (if dry) or dry-ditch method (if water is flowing). To ensure appropriate notification and coordination with the public water supply intake operators, Environmental Condition 13 requires Dominion Carolina to contact the Woodruff Roebuck Water District and the City of Clinton to determine notification procedures and file documentation of this consultation.

“In addition, an affected landowner, Joy Blanton Scurry, is concerned about the project’s potential impacts on Native American artifacts. As discussed in the EA,103 Dominion Carolina is required to conduct cultural resource surveys in all areas of potential affect. Survey of all project areas and consultation with the State Historic Preservation Office and interested Indian Tribes is not complete. Therefore, Environmental Condition 25 requires that Dominion Carolina not begin construction until the surveys and consultation are complete, and the Commission has completed the process of complying with section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. Furthermore, if previously unidentified cultural resources are encountered during project construction, Dominion Carolina has developed an Unanticipated Discovery Plan that Commission staff has reviewed and found appropriate.

“Jennifer Copeland expressed concerns regarding previous Dominion Carolina violations related to environmental pollution and railway safety. Several individuals also raised issues regarding the safety of the proposed project. As discussed in the EA,104 the pipeline and aboveground facilities associated with the project must be designed, constructed, operated, and maintained in accordance with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Minimum Federal Safety Standards. These regulations, intended to protect the public and to prevent natural gas facility accidents and failures, include specifications for material selection and qualification; minimum design requirements; and protection of the pipeline from internal, external, and atmospheric corrosion. In addition, Dominion Carolina will implement specific safety measures to ensure its facilities will not significantly impact public safety. Dominion Carolina’s previous violations should be addressed by the agencies that issued the violations. The Commission reviews each project based on its own merits. Finally, the EA discloses the incident rate and causes of natural gas transmission pipeline accidents, finding that the minimal number of incidents distributed over more than 300,000 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines indicates a low risk for an incident at any given location.”