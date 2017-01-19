Pipeline Protest back to council

Laurens County Council will be asked Tuesday to consider a resolution of concern about the Dominion natural gas pipeline.

The resolution will be submitted for consideration at the Council's regular meeting, Jan. 24, 5:30 pm in council chambers of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public. The resolution says:

County Council of Laurens County, South Carolina

Resolution on Proposed Gas Pipeline

Whereas, the Dominion energy company proposes to construct a gas pipeline through Laurens County to deliver gas to other parts of the state; and

Whereas, Dominion intends to run its pipeline through private property in Laurens County and has been negotiating those rights with property owners, but has also indicated its intent to take private property through eminent domain if property owners reject its terms; and

Whereas, other private gas and oil pipeline companies are prohibited by South Carolina law from exercising the power of eminent domain, but natural gas companies like Dominion are excepted; and

Whereas, Laurens County property owners have expressed that the pipeline would limit valuable current and future property uses, including timber, agriculture, recreation, residential and commercial development; and

Whereas, some Laurens County property owners have expressed disinterest in selling their property to Dominion or have expressed that Dominion is unwilling to negotiate reasonable adjustments to route or price; and

Whereas, Council does not believe that County residents should be forced to involuntarily forfeit their property rights or property use for the private financial gain of another; and

Whereas, the natural resources and natural beauty of Laurens County are assets to the financial and overall well-being of the County and should be considered alongside other potential opportunities for financial gain by the County; and

Whereas, the proposed pipeline crosses through and under important natural resources and areas of natural beauty, including those on private property and including parts of the Enoree River that are current recreational assets to residents and have recreational potential to draw tourists into the County;

Whereas, the gas that would flow through Laurens County in this pipeline would not be for the use or benefit of County residents, and Council has doubts that it would even be for the use or benefit of South Carolina residents; and

Whereas, the proposed pipeline is currently under consideration for necessary approvals before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC);

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE COUNTY COUNCIIL OF LAURENS COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA:That the County Administrator, with assistance from the County Attorney, is directed to file comments with FERC and DHEC on behalf of County Council expressing the concerns outlined herein;

That Council expresses its unqualified disapproval of the use of eminent domain by Dominion, a private company, to involuntarily take the property rights of County residents and expresses its belief that Dominion’s route through the County should be voluntarily negotiated and purchased, as is the case for any other for-profit venture; and

That Council resolves to take all actions within its legal authority to prohibit the use of eminent domain by Dominion and its agents in relation to this pipeline in the County; and

That Council requests for Dominion to share a list of all properties that will be impacted by this project and to disclose the status of negotiations for each property.