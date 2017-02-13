Pipeline letter is on council agenda

Laurens County Council will tackle the issue of eminent domain at its meeting Tuesday in Laurens.

Council will meet at 5:30 pm in the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public. Anyone who wants to address the council on any subject must register at the podium before the meeting starts.

Council will consider as part of its agenda a letter about the Dominion natural gas pipeline. Laurens County property owners have complained that they are not being treated fairly in negotiations with the Dominion energy company with regard to easements for a 55-mile pipeline, most of which comes through Laurens County.

While the council will not oppose the pipeline - connecting natural gas supply in Spartanburg County with three industries in the Charleston area - members are opposed to land for the pipeline being taken by eminent domain. That is the state taking land for public use with compensation to the land owners. Cases such as these are heard in federal court.

Dominion has received FERC permission to build the pipeline. (FERC is the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission).

The pipeline still has to acquire some state permits. Environmental groups are opposed because they say it will disturb land and posses threats to water quality where it crosses waterways. The pipeline route will be just west of Clinton - one easement is for a road crossing near Hickory Hills BBQ (now closed) near the city.

Other agenda items for this regular meeting of the County Council include a Laurens County Development Corporation presentation, changes in operating house for the Dept. of Social Services, presentation on Emergency Air Service, building permit incentive program and deficit reserve fund quarterly report. Appointments will be considered for Laurens County Parks, Recreation & Tourism and the Planning Commission. Council will have a closed session to discuss a personnel matter.

Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month in the historic courthouse on the Public Square in downtown Laurens.