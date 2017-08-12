Pink Out Tonight benefits Cancer Association

TONIGHT -- Good morning everyone, I am reaching out to all of you to let you know that Clinton High School Girls and Boys Varsity Basketball will take on Laurens this Friday night (Dec 8) starting at 6:00 with the girls game and the boys game following at 7:30.

We will do a PINK OUT to support the Laurens County Cancer Association. The student section will be participating in the PINK OUT theme as well as adding an "ESPN Theme Night" for your fun and entertainment : )

In an effort to help the Laurens County Cancer Association raise money for all of their wonderful causes, we will pass the donation jar with Laurens and Clinton fans to compete and see which set of fans raise the most money. I am hoping Clinton and Laurens Cheerleaders participate and actually pass the jars for both schools! This will be done at halftime of the girls game and halftime of the boys game. All proceeds will be given to the representatives of the Laurens County Cancer Association at that time. We will also have a 50/50 table in the main lobby of the gym.

All Laurens County Cancer Association representatives will be recognized on the court at halftime of the BOYS GAME. Additionally, any cancer survivors or anyone representing someone that has passed away from cancer will join the representatives on the court at halftime of the boys game to be recognized.

Please pass this information along to anyone you would like. Let's pack the house on Friday, get a win against Laurens, and help a phenomenal organization continue to help others that are battling this vicious disease right here in Laurens County.

PS: Don't forget to check in to the game with your Devil Nation app on your smart phone. Thank you for all you do and GO BIG RED!!! -- Nickie Templeton, CHS Athletics Director