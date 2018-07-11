Rescheduled dedication for city park renovation is scheduled for this Friday

Weather permitting, the City of Clinton will have a dedication for the renovated Pine Haven Park on Friday afternoon.

Activities are set to begin at 2 p.m. at the park, located behind the former American Legion Hut. A Little Free Library ribbon-cutting also will be conducted. The event was rained out Oct. 2.

A city announcement said, “This year, our celebration will be a bit larger than usual as it will also be our culmination celebration of TD Green Streets Grant the city received to support innovative urban greening and tree-planting projects.

“TD Bank provides the funding for the grants, which are awarded annually for tree planting, maintenance costs and educational activities. The Arbor Day Foundation administers the program. Our community partners have been instrumental to the success of this project. Members of the Clinton Canopy, under the leadership of Susan Galloway, have been champions of this project not only in the planning, but also in the implementation phase. Park enhancements have included tree removal, tree pruning and replacement, adding shrubbery and other plantings, and creating natural play areas.

“A Little Library, donated through a project of the Clinton Middle School Junior Beta Club, will also be added.

“As part of the grant agreement, we are to host a community event and it only makes sense to do the event during the Arbor Day celebration.”

This year’s Arbor Day will include informational tables/booths by Clinton Canopy, Clinton High School FFA, the Laurens County Soil and Water Conservation District (also a tree sponsor), the Laurens County Trails Association, the city’s energy conservation team, as well as city right of way and electrical vehicles and equipment.

Representatives from TD Bank will be in attendance and will assist with final park plantings as part of the Arbor Day festivities. Members and representatives from the CMS Jr. Beta Club will also be in attendance for the ribbon cutting of the Little Library.

“There has been many hours and dedication by many individuals and organizations to breathe new life into Pine Haven park and we truly appreciate the community support of this project! We hope to see you Friday!” the city announcement said.

This park re-birth and dedication is presented by the City of Clinton and these partners: TD Green Streets, the Arbor Day Foundation, LCSWCD (Laurens County Soil & Water Conservation District), SC Forestry Commission, Clinton Canopy, Clinton High School FFA/Agricultural Education, and Clinton Middle School Junior Beta, National Beta Club.