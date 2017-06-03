Piedmont Tech, Laurens County, to test preparedness

Piedmont Tech To Host Emergency Drill

In a continued effort to have emergency response plans in place, Piedmont Technical College is gearing up for an event which will test the college’s ability to respond to an active shooter situation.

On Friday, March 10, Piedmont Tech’s Office of Campus Police and Safety will collaborate with local law enforcement and emergency response personnel to host a mock active shooter scenario to assess emergency procedures at the college’s Laurens County campus.

The drill will take place in the morning.

The drill will help ensure that PTC personnel and local agencies are equipped to respond to this type of situation in the most efficient and appropriate manner if such an event were to occur.