If you’ve disposed your household trash on the side of a roadway, or some other unauthorized dumping area, you may want to go pick it up soon. On the WLBG Morning News Magazine this morning, Laurens County Public Works Director Dale Satterfield said that his agency in cooperation with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, are going to prosecute people who illegally dump their trash in Laurens County. Satterfield said that unlawfully-dumped trash will be searched, and information gathered from the garbage will be used to seek warrants, charging people with Littering. Satterfield said this enforcement is starting immediately and will include levying of fines of up to $1,000.
Picking up after the litter-bugs
Clean-up on March 2 - and fines for trashing
The 1st quarterly 2019 Laurens County cleanup will be held on Saturday, March 2nd
This cleanup will be held in conjunction with the Keep Greenwood County Beautiful Lake Greenwood Cleanup! Please visit their Facebook page for more information @KeepGreenwoodCountyBeautiful.
A Chamber announcement says, “This will be a great time to gather all your volunteers and cleanup for Spring along with our Lake Greenwood Communities. Our numbers this past year have been great and we have many passionate volunteers, such as you and your group, who work hard to keep Laurens County clean.”
Volunteers are asked to let Dianne Wyatt know the number of volunteers participating and the number of bags picked up. This information will help with grant opportunities.
Wyatt says, “When you take your bags to the collection site, please let them know it is part of the cleanup. They will have a special collection bin at each site that day. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me. Thank you for all your hard work and support to keep Laurens County clean and beautiful!! Have a great day!”
Contact: Dianne L. Wyatt, Executive Assistant, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, p: 864-833-2716, w: www.laurenscounty.org
Home Garbage Litter Fines Up to $1,000