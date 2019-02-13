Home / Breaking News / Picking up after the litter-bugs

Picking up after the litter-bugs

Wed, 02/13/2019 - 10:31am Vic MacDonald

Clean-up on March 2 - and fines for trashing

 

The 1st quarterly 2019 Laurens County  cleanup will be held on Saturday, March 2nd   

This cleanup will be held in conjunction with the Keep Greenwood County Beautiful Lake Greenwood Cleanup!  Please visit their Facebook page for more information @KeepGreenwoodCountyBeautiful.   

A Chamber announcement says, “This will be a great time to gather all your volunteers and cleanup for Spring along with our Lake Greenwood Communities. Our numbers this past year have been great and we have many passionate volunteers, such as you and your group, who work hard to keep Laurens County clean.”

Volunteers are asked to let Dianne Wyatt know the number of volunteers participating and the number of bags picked up. This information will help with grant opportunities.

Wyatt says, “When you take your bags to the collection site, please let them know it is part of the cleanup. They will have a special collection bin at each site that day. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me. Thank you for all your hard work and support to keep  Laurens County clean and beautiful!! Have a great day!”

 

Contact: Dianne L. Wyatt, Executive Assistant, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, p: 864-833-2716, w: www.laurenscounty.org

 

 

 

Home Garbage Litter Fines Up to $1,000

Monday, February 11, 2019 -- WLBG on-line

If you’ve disposed your household trash on the side of a roadway, or some other unauthorized dumping area, you may want to go pick it up soon. On the WLBG Morning News Magazine this morning, Laurens County Public Works Director Dale Satterfield said that his agency in cooperation with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, are going to prosecute people who illegally dump their trash in Laurens County. Satterfield said that unlawfully-dumped trash will be searched, and information gathered from the garbage will be used to seek warrants, charging people with Littering. Satterfield said this enforcement is starting immediately and will include levying of fines of up to $1,000.

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here