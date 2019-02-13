Picking up after the litter-bugs

Clean-up on March 2 - and fines for trashing

The 1st quarterly 2019 Laurens County cleanup will be held on Saturday, March 2nd

This cleanup will be held in conjunction with the Keep Greenwood County Beautiful Lake Greenwood Cleanup! Please visit their Facebook page for more information @KeepGreenwoodCountyBeautiful.

A Chamber announcement says, “This will be a great time to gather all your volunteers and cleanup for Spring along with our Lake Greenwood Communities. Our numbers this past year have been great and we have many passionate volunteers, such as you and your group, who work hard to keep Laurens County clean.”

Volunteers are asked to let Dianne Wyatt know the number of volunteers participating and the number of bags picked up. This information will help with grant opportunities.

Wyatt says, “When you take your bags to the collection site, please let them know it is part of the cleanup. They will have a special collection bin at each site that day. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me. Thank you for all your hard work and support to keep Laurens County clean and beautiful!! Have a great day!”

Contact: Dianne L. Wyatt, Executive Assistant, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, p: 864-833-2716, w: www.laurenscounty.org