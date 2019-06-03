The physical evidence says, it was a tragic accident

Murder charge is withdrawn; never should have been brought, defense lawyer says

In an unrelated incident Thursday, a Fountain Inn woman died at the scene of a one-vehicle crash near the Laurens-Greenville County line.

Authorities identified the victim as Christie Crocker, 40, of 700 Fairview Church Rd., Fountain Inn. A Highway Patrol report said she and a juvenile restrained in a car seat were passengers in a 1998 Crown Victoria driven by Nicholas Massey, 34, of Fountain Inn.

A report said the vehicle ran off the left side of Fairview Road and struck a tree head-on. Massey was airlifted to a Greenville hospital, and Crocker died at the scene of head and chest trauma. Extraction equipment had to be used on the wrecked car to get her out, a report said.

The juvenile victim was transported by ambulance to a Greenville hospital, a report said. - Feb. 19, 2015 incident report in The Clinton Chronicle

Four years later, a murder charge against Massey has been withdrawn by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The Public Defender who led a team defending Massey against the Laurens County charge says it never should have been brought in the first place.

Massey is not a free man.

He was taken back to Michigan to serve time for a meth charge. However, Chief Public Defender Chelsea McNeill and co-counsel Tristan Shaffer had the opportunity, in person, to tell his family that the ordeal that could have put their relative in a South Carolina prison for the rest of his life is over.

“That was a great feeling,” McNeill said.

The murder charge was withdrawn, with the stipulation that with new evidence it can be brought again, because a judge ruled the state’s only evidence did not meet any legal exemption for hear-say testimony. A finance company manager said in a statement that a month before she died Crocker claimed Massey said he was going to kill her by ramming their car into a tree. The witness took the stand in a hearing in a Lexington, SC, courtroom and, McNeill said, changed and embellished her story. “For some reason she wanted to interject herself into this situation,” the attorney said.

McNeill said it is discouraging that the state has left the window open to filing a new charge.

The loan company manager’s statement can never be used at trial, and McNeill said all physical evidence says this death was an accident.

McNeill said she does not expect the charge will ever be re-filed but, in case it is, the Public Defender’s office has 40 witnesses it can call in Massey’s defense; the state, she said, has a single handful of witnesses.

“My investigator called me late one night and said, ‘Chelsea, you’ve got an innocent one.’ I said, ‘Yes, I know.’”

In this investigation that stretched from 2015 to 2019, it was found that the wreck in which Crocker died happened in Greenville County. It was on Fairview Road right at the Laurens - Greenville County line. The county line sign put it in Laurens County; modern GPS mapping puts the wreck site 253 feet inside Greenville County. The state is in the midst of a remapping project to scientifically establish state lines and county lines. The wreck happened on a curve on Fairview Road. Massey doesn’t know what happened, McNeill said. The last thing he remembers is Crocker yelling at him to look out. He suffered a broken leg but somehow climbed out of the wrecked car, a 1998 Ford. Crocker in the front passenger’s seat was entraped and died. Their baby was properly carseated in the back, and not seriously hurt. Crocker’s family took custody of the child.

For months nothing happened to Massey, as he engaged in physical therapy - too poor and confused by the legal system to mount an attempt to gain custody of his child. SC Highway Patrol and Laurens County authorities investigated and interviewed witnesses; no charges were filed. Massey was cited for driving under suspension; a report said he was driving too fast for conditions (curve in the road). The report estimated the car’s speed at 50 mph.

Then, for reasons that McNeill said she can speculate on but does not know for an absolute fact, Massey was charged with murder. He was told on the trip from Michigan to South Carolina that he was in custody for child support, she said.

He “freaked out” when three years after the wreck he was told, in a court hearing last year, for the first time, that the charge was murder. McNeill was equally taken aback. “I leaned in and asked him, ‘Are you sure you didn’t kill somebody?’”

She and Massey talked and, slowly, McNeill became convinced of his innocence. Massey was direct-indicted, meaning he did not go through the traditional officer-arrest, magistrate-show-cause route; instead his case was presented by a prosecutor to the grand jury. A larger legal issue here, McNeill and Shaffer said, is the grand jury system of indictment in South Carolina.

Judge Robin B. Stilwell dismissed the loan company manager’s statement. There was no legal reason, no exemption to the ban against hear-say testimony, to allow it, McNeill said. The hearing was held in Lexington at Judge Stilwell’s convenience. The judge first got the case when jurisdiction was transferred from Laurens County to Greenville County, but the prosecutors for this circuit retained custody, not passing the case off to the Greenville circuit. Because a jury was never empaneled, Massey is not protected by double jeopardy.

“That was a strategic move Tristan and I made,” McNeill said. “You never know with a jury.”

A lawyer for 10 years with more than 6 years experience in Laurens County courts, McNeill said, “I’m not one to say in court that law enforcement did a great job. I’m there to pick apart what they did and make sure they did it right. In this case, they did it right, and that was going to be part of our defense. Plus our awesome investigator, Jimmy Powers, checked everything they did, by the book. They never found an impartial witness who could say this was anything but a tragic accident.”

Shaffer said the defense was prepared to present expert testimony that for Massey to “aim” a car at a tree, while running off the road at 50 mph and actually hit it in such a way that someone would be killed, would have required “the skills of a well-trained stunt driver.”

All this started for McNeill when she was given 5 minutes to confer with Massey the first time she saw him in court. That was just before the state announced he was charged with murder. Now, finally, after the Feb. 13 hearing in which the one state’s evidence statement implying that Massey intended to kill Crocker was suppressed, McNeill said, “We went to my client’s mom’s house and told his family it was dismissed. This nightmare is over. We were honored and fortunate to do that.”