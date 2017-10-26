Home / Breaking News / PHOTOS: What SLED investigators faced in LCSO evidence room

PHOTOS: What SLED investigators faced in LCSO evidence room

Thu, 10/26/2017 - 12:49pm Vic MacDonald
Guns and money were missing, but official investigation is closed
By: 
Vic MacDonald/Editor
During the inventory, S/A Wallace obtained documents from Sheriff Chastain, former LCSO Capt. Stephon Williams, and LCSO Sgt. Jimmy Sharpton regarding evidence which was converted to county use, lists of firearms which were sold, the LCSO policy in disposition of evidence and documents for the transfer of firearms to other county agencies.” - SLED audit

FREEDOM OF INFORMATION: State Law Enforcement Division photos released today show stacks of guns and boxes of unsecured evidence handled by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.

Out-going Sheriff Ricky Chastain and in-coming Sheriff Don Reynolds asked for an independent SLED forensic audit of the evidence room when Reynolds became sheriff in January, 2017. An audit report was issued, and a 3,000-page document prepared concerning LCSO evidence storage in the Chastain Administration. Auditors said there were guns missing and more than $300 missing from one case - the audit closes the SLEDS case, a document says.

Based on a state FOIA request of The Clinton Chronicle, these are the photos provided by e-mail today. These show what the SLED auditors - at one point, 9 SLED agents worked on the LCSO investigation - found when they walked into Sheriff's Office storage in offices and cells of the old jail in downtown Laurens.

PREVIOUS REPORT: http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/breaking-news/guns-money-missing-s...

PDF icon Release Letter w Enclosed Redacted Info Letter (SIGNED) 9-29-17.pdf

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here