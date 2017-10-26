PHOTOS: What SLED investigators faced in LCSO evidence room

FREEDOM OF INFORMATION: State Law Enforcement Division photos released today show stacks of guns and boxes of unsecured evidence handled by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.

Out-going Sheriff Ricky Chastain and in-coming Sheriff Don Reynolds asked for an independent SLED forensic audit of the evidence room when Reynolds became sheriff in January, 2017. An audit report was issued, and a 3,000-page document prepared concerning LCSO evidence storage in the Chastain Administration. Auditors said there were guns missing and more than $300 missing from one case - the audit closes the SLEDS case, a document says.

Based on a state FOIA request of The Clinton Chronicle, these are the photos provided by e-mail today. These show what the SLED auditors - at one point, 9 SLED agents worked on the LCSO investigation - found when they walked into Sheriff's Office storage in offices and cells of the old jail in downtown Laurens.

