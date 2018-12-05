PHOTOS: Today, The First Day of Their Lives

PHOTOS - COMMENCEMENT BEGINS AT PC

Graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences and the School of Pharmacy are in the spotlight.

This is Commencement Weekend, and several events were held Friday and are planned for Saturday, May 11 and 12.

Graduates like Don Viets, who received his diploma from the School of Pharmacy, are ready for life after school. “I feel very prepared for the world of pharmacy,” Viets said. “Since being at the School of Pharmacy, I’ve realized what I want is to have an impact on the lives of those around me. For this reason, PC has prepared me well.” Viets was the Distinguished Graduating Student speaker.

Friday’s Events: Sixty-eight graduates from the School of Pharmacy received their diplomas during the Pharmacy Hooding and Commencement Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday. The event took place in Belk Auditorium. Keynote speaker was Dr. Stuart T. Haines, professor and director, Division of Pharmacy Professional Development, University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy.

During the farewell luncheon for the College of Arts & Sciences Class of 2018, President Bob Staton announced that, in honor of this, his 50 th year as a PC graduate, he and First Lady Phyllis added to the class gift to the college. Class members raised $8,120 for the Annual Fund, and the Staton’s gift increased that to $10,100 – that’s the largest gift ever from a PC graduating class.

ROTC cadets from PC, Lander University, and Newberry College were commissioned as second lieutenants in the US Army during the ROTC Commissioning Ceremony at 2 p.m. on Friday. The event took place in Edmunds Hall. The 2 nd Lts are Chase D. Austin, infantry National Guard, Newberry; Dominic M. Grant, ordnance active duty, Lander; Brandon L. Morrow, infantry active duty, Presbyterian; Lee-Ann F. Salim, military intelligence active duty, Presbyterian; and Avery R. Shippy, ordnance National Guard, Newberry. Fourteen senior education majors officially became teachers during the Teacher Induction Ceremony at 4 p.m. on Friday. The event took place in Kuhne Auditorium in Neville Hall. The 2018 education graduates who will take the Oath for Graduating Educators include: Bailey Coble, of Batesburg, SC; Julianne Cooper, of Pauline, SC; Danielle Dohmeier, of Myrtle Beach, SC; Claire Doolittle, of Pomaria, SC; Victoria Fleck, of Laurens, SC; Brook Fortner, of Columbia, SC ;Timothy Hartshorn, of Cumming, Ga.; Frank Keller, Willington, SC; Cassie Kemmerlin, of Varnville, SC; Caroline Moore, of Chapin, SC; Brittany Nuttall, of Roswell, GA; Lindsay Rivers, of Simpsonville, SC; Lauren Schaaf, of Ellicott City, Md.; Annie Willets, of Camden, SC. Kerry Gambrell, the 2017-2018 Laurens District 55 Teacher of the Year, delivered this year’s address to the class of future educators. Gambrell has been an Upper Montessori teacher at E.B. Morse Elementary School in Laurens for five years. Graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences attended the Baccalaureate service at 6 p.m. on Friday in Belk Auditorium. This year’s Baccalaureate speaker was Dr. Anna Carter Florence, Peter Marshall Professor of Preaching at Columbia Theological Seminary.

Saturday’s Commencement: One-hundred sixty-one graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences will gather for the 135th Commencement at 10 o’clock on Saturday morning. The event will take place on the West Plaza. In addition to receiving their diplomas, graduates will hear speeches from 2018 Professor of the Year Dr. Michael Rischbieter and 2018 Outstanding Senior Janie Engelmann Miles. The President’s Reception will follow Commencement at Alumni Green.