Peters sets Nov. 1 as return as D55 Superintendent

Dr. Peters’ return is announced

golaurens.com -- The Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) board of trustees announced on Thursday that Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters will return to full-time duty on November 1, 2017.

Peters took family and personal leave in September due to health concerns related to his 93-year-old father.

“The time the Board has given me to spend with my father and the rest of my family has made a huge difference in defining a path forward for my family,” said Peters. “My father is happy with the development of plans for his future care and I am looking forward to my return to LCSD 55 in service to the students, staff, and community.”

Board Chair, Susan Calhoun-Ware said, “Dr. Peters is critical to the future of LCSD 55. His vision for our students and their future is both comprehensive and compassionate. His leadership is inspiring and we are excited to be able to announce his return.”

Calhoun-Ware also indicated that Peters would be in the office for critical meetings during the remainder of October.

Edward Murray will continue to oversee daily operations of the school district until Peters returns on November 1.

“Dr. Peters is an outstanding and visionary leader," said Murray. "We look forward to his guidance as our staff continues to prepare our students for the brightest future possible.”

Previous -- Dr. Stephen Peters, a nationally known education speaker and superintendent of Laurens District 55, is taking a leave of absence.

Ed Murray will be the superintendent in Peters' place, as Peters takes time off to care for his elderly father. The D55 board talked about the matter in closed session tonight. There is no schedule for when Peters' leave will be over; the leave is family/personal so Peters can care for his 93-year-old father.

Peters came under heavy fire last month as a $109M school bond referendum that he championed was defeated by D55 votes by a 7 to 1 margin. Peters said D55 needs a new high school to provide modern instruction and direct high school graduates toward 21st Century careers. Critics said $109M was too much for district taxpayers to shoulder, and some have insisted that all members but one of the D55 board should resign in light of the failed referendum.

Greenville County School District is building a new high school in Fountain Inn, and Clinton's D56 opened its new high school 7 years ago.

Peters was a principal in Orangeburg before he came to D55 last year.

Letter to the Editor:

