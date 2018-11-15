PC's newest student-athletes

THE NEW BLUE HOSE: Sharp Announces the Signing of Gaddy and Stockton, PC Women’s Basketball

Presbyterian College and head women’s basketball coach Alaura Sharp announced the signing of guards Shariah Gaddy (Pineville, N.C.) and Georgia Stockton (Rabun, Ga.) to join the Blue Hose in the fall of 2019.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Georgia to our program,” said Coach Sharp. “She is more than just a great basketball player, she is an awesome leader, role model, and student. She will bring us an array of skill to the perimeter. She has a quick first step and the ability to create for others. We are excited to have us join our PC family!”

Georgia Stockton – Guard – 5-7 – Rabun, Ga. / Rabun

High School: Scored 21.1 points with 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 2.1 assists per game in high school … Shot 40% from behind the arc and 80.2% from the free throw line … Named Region Player of the Year and 1st Team All-State as a junior … Collected 1000 career points prior to the start of her senior season … Named GACA All-Star Game Weight Training Worker Award winner … Was also a cross country runner on a state runner-up team, she placed 5th individually.

Personal: Georgia Kaylin Stockton was born in Demorest, Ga. to Rob and Sherrie Stockton … Her dad played football at Georgia Southern and her mom was a basketball player at Erskine … Runs a non-profit organization called Radiate Missions that provides bibles to children in poverty … President of Student Against Destructive Decisions … Vice President of National Honor Society … Leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Interact Club … Involved in the RCHS Pageant Student Leadership Team and School News Team … Chose PC because of the combination of top notch academics, the chance to play Division I, and the special feeling she got when she saw campus and met the team … Currently undecided on her major.

When asked about Gaddy, Coach Sharp said, “We are anxious to add a player like Shariah to our program. She has a tremendous up side as a player and will bring us needed length and athleticism on the perimeter. Shariah has a great reputation for her energy and work ethic that makes her a great fit for our team. She takes a lot of pride in the classroom and we cannot wait for her to join our PC family.”

Shariah Gaddy – SG – 5-11 – Pineville, N.C. / South Mecklenburg

High School:Scored 12 points with 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks per game in high school … Named Team MVP and was an All-Conference selection as a sophomore and junior … Conference Tournament Champion 2018 … West Regional Semifinals 2018.

Personal: Shariah Faith Gaddy was born in Matthews, N.C. to Tim and Bernelle Gaddy … Was a member of the National Honor Society, PEARLS club, and the NAACP in high school … Chose PC because she immediately felt comfortable around her future teammates, the campus was beautiful, and believes that Coach Sharp can help her become the best player she can be … Intends to major in biology.

PC Men’s Basketball Inks Three

Presbyterian College and head men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns announced the signing of forwards Owen McCormack (Advance, N.C.), CJ Melton (Hoover, Ala.), and RJ Wilson (Raleigh, N.C.) to join the Blue Hose in the fall of 2019.

“Our coaching staff did an excellent job with these three young men and their families,” said Kerns. “Owen, CJ, and RJ are excellent additions and will continue to build our roster with high character young men who are serious about their academics while also being exciting basketball players. We are thrilled about each one of them in their own way and what they can bring to our roster. What I love about all three of them and their families is they all really embraced and fell in love with Presbyterian College. They are going to be very good players and most importantly represent PC and our basketball with style and class.”

Owen McCormack - F - 6-9 - 212 - Advance, N.C./Davie

High School: He has played varsity basketball since his sophomore year ... Team finished tied for second in conference in 2017-2018 and advancing to the first round of the state tournament ... His team is headed to the 2018-19 season predicted to win conference and make a playoff run ... Last season McCormack was a member of the All-Conference team ... As a sophomore he averaged 12 ppg and 9 rpg, his junior season it improved to 14 ppg and 9 rpg ... A member of the National Honor Roll and the A/B Honor Roll, he already owns multiple student-athlete awards

Personal: Born in Winston-Salem, N.C., parents are Paul and Fiona McCormack ... Chose PC because it felt like home to him and the atmosphere was right as far ... Intends to go into the Data Analytics field.

“We are super excited about adding Owen to our basketball family,” “Owen has a very high basketball IQ and is extremely skilled and stretches the floor with is ability to shoot the ball from 3pt. He is an excellent student and fits the way we like to play with his skillset, but also has some toughness and ability to rebound the ball. Owen is someone we want in our program from a basketball, character, and teammate standpoint, as he comes from wonderful parents in Fiona and Paul. He played for a very good AAU program in Team Winston and has been very well coached by Mike Absher at Davie Co. High School. Owen is a great fit for Presbyterian College, our program, and the Clinton community. Owen is an exciting player and we cannot wait to get him on campus! Please welcome Owen and his parents to the PC family.”

CJ Melton - G - 6-4 - 167 - Hoover, Ala./Hoover

High School: Played on the varsity team for two years at Hoover High School ... His sophomore season his team went to the elite eight in the 7A AHSAA tournament, ending that year with a 27-8 record ... As a junior he went to the elite eight in the 7A ASHAA tournament ending with a 30-5 record ... Earned All-Area Tournament honors the last two seasons ... Clubbed at Pro One Select ...

Personal: Born in Birmingham, Ala. ... Parents are Clifford and Natalie Melton ... Chose PC because it just felt like home ... It's close to his family ... He loved the campus and the way the classrooms are set ... Intends to major in math.

“We are super excited about adding CJ to our basketball family,” “CJ has very high ceiling and can play multiple positions on the offensive end and provides some great length on the defensive end with his long wingspan. He is a worker and has a great passion to play and develop. He is someone our staff identified and pursued greatly because of the overall fit on and off the court. He comes from a wonderful family and parents in Cliff and Natalie. He played for a very good AAU program in Pro One Select and has been very well coached by Charles Burkett at Hoover High School. CJ is a great fit for Presbyterian College, our program, and the Clinton community. CJ is an exciting player and we cannot wait to get him on campus! Please welcome CJ and parents Cliff, Natalie, and sister Sydney to the PC family.”

RJ Wilson - F - 6-6 - 240 - Raleigh, N.C./Leesville

High School: Heading into the season he has amassed 1,148 career points and 772 rebounds ... A member of the A/B Honor Roll ... Played AAU basketball for Garner Road ...

Personal: From Raleigh, N.C., he is the son Pamela Harris ... Chose PC because he likes the people here ... Intends to major in the Health Science field.

“We are super excited about adding RJ to our basketball family. RJ is a skilled big who is versatile and gives us some additional help in the front court. He has great size combined with the skillset of a guard with his ability to pass and handle the ball. RJ is a first class person and is a great addition to our program on many levels. “He comes from a wonderful Mother in Pamela Harris. He played for a very good High School coach in Russ Frazier at Leesville Road High School and has played in a winning culture. RJ also played for the highly renowned AAU program in Garner Road. RJ is a great fit for Presbyterian College, our program, and the Clinton community. RJ is an exciting player and we cannot wait to get him on campus! Please welcome RJ and his mother Pamela to the PC family.”

PC Volleyball Signs Three

Presbyterian College and head volleyball coach Korrinn Burgess announced the signing of middle blocker/right-side hitter Paige Cairns (Canton, Ga.), outside hitter Gracie Davis (Myrtle Beach, S.C.), and middle blocker Taylor James (Accokeek, Md.) to National Letters of Intent to join the Blue Hose in the fall of 2019.

Paige Cairns – MB/RS – 5-10 – Canton, Ga./Creekview H.S.

High School: Two-year letter winner on the volleyball team and one-year letter winner on the swim team at Creekview … Accumulated 398 kills and 283 digs in two varsity seasons as an outside hitter … Named to the All-Area (6-AAAAAA) team in 2017 and 2018 … Named 1st Team All-County in Cherokee County, Ga. … Was named team Most Valuable Player and Co-Captain … Swam for ten years.

Club: Played for A5 Mizuno Volleyball Club as a junior and senior as an outside, middle, and right side hitter.

Personal: Paige Cecilia Cairns was born in Toledo, Ohio to Brian and Suzanne Cairns … Was a member of the National Honor Society at Creekview and ranked 11th in her graduating class of 415 … Chose PC because she loved the PC environment … Intends to major in Business.

“Paige is still fairly new to volleyball after a career as a talented swimmer,” said Coach Burgess. “She has an impressive vertical and can play any position across the front row. She is an extremely hard worker and has a fun personality to match!”

Gracie Davis – OH – 6-0 – Myrtle Beach, S.C./Myrtle Beach, H.S.

High School: Six-year starter for Myrtle Beach … Compiled over 2,000 kills in her high school career as an outside hitter … Averaged 14.5 kills per match in the regular season and 18 kills per match in the playoffs … Four-time SC Region 6 AAAA Champion (2014-17) … Two-time Lower State Champion (2016-17) … Class AAAA State Champion 2017 … CAWS Class AAAA Player of the year 2017 … HS Sports Report Class AAAA Player of the Year 2018 … Five-time North South All-Star (2014-18) … Six-time All-State selection (2013-18) … Five-time All-Region selection (2014-18) … Region Player of the Year 2011 … Member of the USA Volleyball Future Select Team.

Club: Played for the Grand Stand Juniors from 2010-18.

Personal: Mary Grace “Gracie” Davis was born in Conway, S.C. to Martha and Jody Davis … Sister Katie played volleyball at UNC Asheville and beach volleyball at Coastal Carolina … Her mother, Martha, was a Coastal Carolina volleyball player … Her father, Jody, played tennis at Coastal Carolina … Member of the National Honor Society at Myrtle Beach, as well as the Social Studies, Spanish, and Mathematics Honor Societies … Chose PC because it felt like home … Intends to major in Allied Health Science.

“Gracie has a very high volleyball IQ and will add even more depth to our outside hitter position,” said Coach Burgess. “We’re excited to have such a solid in-state addition to our team.

Taylor James – MB – 6-3 – Accokeek, Md./From the Heart Christian School

High School: Played on varsity for five seasons at From the Heart Christian School … Named Team MVP four times (2015-18) … Led the team in kills, blocks, and aces each season from freshman to senior year … Made it to the Championship every year … Also ran the 100, 200, and 400 meters for the Glenarden Track Club, placing 3rd in the 100m as a freshman.

Club: Played for Grit Volleyball up an age level for the past three seasons … While playing for the Virginia Juniors 17’s team, played in the USA Volleyball Nationals in Minneapolis … Played in AAU Nationals in Orlando three times (15’s, 16’s, 18’s).

Personal: Taylor Mary James was born in Accokeek, Md. to Russell and Jeanette James Jr. … Worked as a summer intern at the Washington D.C. Attorney General’s Office for the past two years … Volunteered with the United States Attorney’s Office Leadership Academy and Martha’s Table to help feed the homeless in Washington, D.C. … Member of the National Honor Society and “A” Honor Roll from 2014-18 … Four-time Presidential Academic Award recipient … Won the Science Fair in 11th Grade … Chose PC because of the family atmosphere, high academics, outstanding coaching staff, the opportunity to study abroad, and award-winning college professors … Intends to major in Pre-Law.

“Taylor will add some much needed depth to our middle blocker position,” said Coach Burgess. “She has a quiet demeanor off the court, but is extremely competitive on the court.”

PC Baseball Signs Six

Presbyterian College head baseball coach Elton Pollock announced the signing of six student-athletes to NLIs on Thursday. Allen Brown, Chase Hughes, Isaiah Canty, Kyle Merkle, Landon Shaw and Tyler Myers will each join the program beginning with the 2020 season.

“I am excited about each of our incoming recruits and the impact they will have on the Blue Hose baseball program for years to come,” said Pollock. “More importantly, the character of each signee is ‘off the charts”. I have enjoyed getting to know their families, and I look forward to the honor and privilege of mentoring them for the next four years. My hat goes off to my assistant coaches for their hard work and a job well done.”

Kyle Merkle – 1B – R/R – 6-6 – 230 – Brandon, Fla. – Bloomingdale Senior HS

Lettered at Bloomingdale Senior High School… was named a 2018 Rawlings Preseason Underclassman All-American… hit .268 with six home runs and a .480 slugging percentage… district runners up and regional qualifiers during the 2017 season… district champions and regional qualifiers during the 2018 season… played for Ostingers Baseball Academy in club ball… president of the Bloomingdale High School National Honor Society… Member of Bloomingdale’s National English Honor Society… Member of Bloomingdale’s Rho Kappa… mother, Abi, played basketball and softball at Pasco Hernandino Community College…

Chase Hughes – 1B – R/R – 6-2 – 190 – Georgetown, S.C. – Carolina Forest HS

Lettered at Carolina Forest High School… was 2016 region and district champions… 2018 MVP of the Carolina Border Battle… 2018 team academic award for highest GPA… 2x preseason Perfect Game underclass All-American… 5x Perfect Game All-Tournament team… 2016 Atlantic Coast Underclass Showcase Top Prospect Team… Perfect Game #1 First Baseman in the State of South Carolina… hit .400 with a .494 on base percentage and an .862 slugging… had 15 home runs while knocking in 48 runs… threw 23.2 IP with a 3-0 record and 22 strikeouts with a 1.47 ERA and a 1.056 WHIP… member of the FCA…

Tyler Myers – MI – R/R – 5-11 – 160 – Burlington, N.C. – East Chapel Hill HS

Played three years at Rivermill Academy… set records at Rivermill including batting average (.472), hits (50), on base percentage (.587), RBI’s (44) and slugging percentage (.750)… named to All-Conference team three consecutive years… received Graham All-Tournament Batting Title with a .714 average… named to Graham All-Tournament team… received team MVP and Offensive Award during his sophomore and junior years… played for the Dirtbags in club ball… finished in fall showcase season with .522 batting average… was named to Perfect Game All Tournament Team in Fort Myers, Fla… as a member of the soccer team he was named to All-Conference during his freshman and sophomore years… he was junior class vice president… a member of the National Honors Society for two years…

Allen Brown – C – R/R – 5-11 – 190 – Decatur, Ga. – Loganville Christian Academy

Played at Loganville Christian Academy… was all region and second team All-County… high school team MVP… lead the team in Home Runs, RBI, walks and slugging percentage… selected to play in preseason 2018 Under Armor Tournament… named to top prospect list and team by perfect game… named to All-Tournament team by Perfect Game for summer of 2018… selected to play in Georgia underclassman top 100 high school baseball… during his junior year hit .392 with a .696 slugging and hit three homers and 27 runs batted in… made the honor roll…

Landon Shaw – MI – R/R – 5-9 – 160 – Greenville, S.C. – Riverside HS

Two-time conference champion as a middle infielder at Riverside High School… 2017 and 2018 all region selection… batted .410 during his junior season with 18 doubles and a pair of home runs… was 2018 all-state selection… also made it to the semifinals twice during his time at Riverside… he is a part of the executive committee… he also does volunteer work with Service Learning…

Isaiah Canty – OF/3B – R/R – 6-1 – 205 – Columbia, S.C. – Spring Hill HS

Played two years at Spring Hill High School… was named region 5AAAAA All-Region 2017-18… played in the Palmetto games during 2017 and 2018 season… hit .323 with 12 doubles and three triples… he also scored 12 runs while knocking in 11 and adding a .447 on base percentage to his stat line… member of National Honor Society recognized as an Athletic Scholar by maintaining a 4.0 GPA…