PC theater explores mill village era

THE MILL PROJECT: CHANGING TIMES

An exploration through word and music of the lives of mill workers in South Carolina -- April 19 – 21, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. April 22, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. This play was created by the students in Theatre for Social Change as part of the Textile Mill Memory Project, using archival materials, oral histories collected by PC students and through Storycorps, and the music and songs of the times.

The creative process was based on moment work, a style developed by Tectonic Theatre Company and utilized in their well-known play The Laramie Project. The students started work on the play with a workshop with Tectonic company member Jimmy Maize, whose most recent work includes directing the world premiere of The Temple Bombing at the Alliance Theatre this spring. This play is suitable for older children. Tickets available online at: https://www.presby.edu/academics/undergraduate/academic-departments-programs/theatre-department/box-office/ or at the Harper Center Box Office one hour before the start of the show. Tickets are $5.00.