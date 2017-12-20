PC "plans" not to be the best-kept secret

Presbyterian College proposes “telling our story” in strategic plan

In addition to new opportunities for students, a recently unveiled strategic plan conveys a promise that Presbyterian College will do a better job connecting with its constituencies.

President Bob Staton said, in prepared remarks last month, “I believe The Promise of PC is essential in today’s higher education marketplace, and it is vital that we share that promise in ways that engage different individuals and groups and excite them about what PC has to offer.”

Eighteen months in the making, the strategic plan includes some high-profile changes, such as moving football to a non-scholarship sport and expanding graduate degrees through the School of Pharmacy. Less noticed is what the college intends to do in the field of public information.

“We will do so through invigorating our website to highlight The Promise of PC to external audiences. We are developing profiles of the best examples of that promise – students, faculty, and staff – to highlight with news stories, videos, social media posts, and other communications channels. We are expanding capacity in marketing and communications, and we are coordinating this work in order to recruit new students, reach out to alumni, and reconnect with friends and those who wonder why they may not have heard about The Promise of PC before,” Staton said.

His full text is on the PC website, and a video of Staton describing The Promise of PC is on The Clinton Chronicle’s website, MyClintonNews.com. PC also is making news in the sports world by becoming the first NCAA Division I college in the country to offer women’s wrestling. Men’s wrestling will compete in the Southern Conference, and a wrestling director has been announced. And, the men’s basketball team is on a five-game win streak.

Others in the community and beyond will be hearing about what PC can do for them, and what they can do for the college. In October, PC played host to a Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours reception in the newly restored Neville Hall, a multi-million dollar project which already has been paid for by donations.

“We are also connecting with people who want to help us realize The Promise of PC for the next generation of students,” Staton said. “We are continuing our foundational relationships with the Presbyterian Church, USA, and our covenant partnership with the Synod of the South Atlantic is something we are confident will always be a source of strength and support for PC. We plan to hold meetings across the Southeast over the next several months to share how alumni and friends may share PC’s promise within their individual and group networks.

“We are also studying how to implement a capital campaign that expands The Promise of PC throughout all our initiatives.

“While The Promise of PC is rooted in our mission and grounded in our commitment to students, what I am announcing today is the result of 18 months of work by students, faculty, and staff: through meetings on campus, focus groups, theme teams, feedback sessions, and outreach to individuals and groups, over 500 members of the PC family came together to craft an outstanding plan to engage PC’s promise for a new generation on campus. I am grateful to them for their hard work and to the Board of Trustees for its unanimous support of this plan.

“I hope you sense that we have many initiatives underway, but as in any plan there may be modifications we make over time to best realize our vision for The Promise of PC in the future. In whatever we do, though, I am committed to ensuring that we deliver on our promise to our students just as we have since 1880, for I believe The Promise of PC is what sets us apart in the realm of higher education and what makes us more relevant than ever in 2017 and beyond.”

Staton has met with The Scotsman Club to discuss changes in the football program. He met with the editorial board of The Clinton Chronicle Dec. 5 about the strategic plan. During that interview, Staton said PC’s move to DI scholarship football always had been a point of contention on the campus, and “a decision had to be made”, but he did not want that to be a stand-alone decision.

Rather, Staton said, football needed to be part of a larger vision. Thus, the first strategic plan in almost two decades for Presbyterian College was developed.

In prepared remarks delivered to faculty and staff Nov. 20, Staton said, “These are challenging times for higher education, for liberal arts colleges and for PC. Throughout our history, we have changed in significant ways along the path to becoming the institution we love. I believe this plan positions PC for success academically, athletically and financially for decades to come.”