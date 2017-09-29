Home / Breaking News / PC hosting Chamber Orchestra Kremlin

PC hosting Chamber Orchestra Kremlin

Fri, 09/29/2017 - 8:13am Vic MacDonald
By: 
PC Music Department
…Mr. Rachlevsky knew at every moment how to shape phrases to maximize the kinetic energy, how to bend the tempo to propel the music. Even the slow movement careened irresistibly toward its finish line.” San Antonio Express News   “...From work to work, Rachlevsky drew from his players gleaming tone quality, finely nuanced timbres, carefully shaded textures and focused ensemble coordination... But the Shostakovich really caught my attention. The vitality and expressiveness the players spontaneously poured into this work made it the jewel of the day.” The Washington Post

OCTOBER 9: CHAMBER ORCHESTRA KREMLIN TO PERFORM AT PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE

 

 

The Chamber Orchestra Kremlin will perform Oct. 9 in Edmunds Hall on the Presbyterian College campus. The orchestra, led by Misha Rachlevsky, will present works by Rossini, Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky.

For ticket information, 7:30 p.m. show, call 864-833-8470.

Misha Rachlevsky's lifetime affinity for chamber music and chamber orchestra repertoire began at the College of the Moscow Conservatory and the Gnessin Academy of Music. Born in Moscow, his violin studies began at the age of five and continued through the well-traveled path of the Russian school of string playing.

After leaving the Soviet Union in 1973, he lived and worked in different countries on three continents, and in 1976 settled in the United States.

Rachlevsky founded the New American Chamber Orchestra (NACO) in 1984, and led it to international prominence, completing nine European tours in four years. In 1989, Rachlevsky accepted an offer from the city of Granada, Spain - a two-year project under which NACO became the resident orchestra of Granada while, concurrently, Rachlevsky founded and led Granada's own chamber orchestra.

In 1991, in the heady aftermath of Moscow's momentous events of August 1991, the fall of the Soviet Union, Misha Rachlevsky found it impossible to resist an opportunity presented by Claves to record Russian works for this label. When Claves concurred with his suggestion to realize the project with Russian musicians, Rachlevsky called auditions, and Chamber Orchestra Kremlin was created.

Founded in 1991, The Chamber Orchestra Kremlin is comprised of some of Russia's finest young string players and has carved a niche for itself under the creative baton of its founder and music director Misha Rachlevsky. Whether it is the highly-acclaimed CDs or its mesmerizing concerts, Chamber Orchestra Kremlin's warmth and high energy create addictive performances that stay with listeners long after the last note has been played.

About half of nearly 2,000 concerts the orchestra has performed to date have taken place in Moscow, the rest were played on tours in 25 countries in North and South America, Europe and the Far East.

The orchestra's discography of over 30 CDs has received widespread international acclaim, such as the Diapason d'Or award in France, Critics Choice in London's Gramophone, Critics Choice in The New York Times, and Record of the Year award in Hong Kong.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here