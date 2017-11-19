PC Football players, parents learn what's next

On Monday, Blue Hose Nation will learn what the strategic plan means for Presbyterian College - football players and parents learned today what it means for them.

In a letter, PC Athletics told the players and parents:

"PC will remain a member of Division I. Football will transition to Pieoneer Football League beginning with the 2021 season. The PFL is Division I with no athletic scholarships.

"We will honor all curent football scholarships through your graduation, even if you decide not to play football, as long as you remain academically eligible.

"We will play a Big South schedule in 2018 and 2019 and an independent schedule in 2020.

"Every option for athletics was considered during the 18-month strategic planning process. Moving to the PTL made the most sense and was the least disruptive to the College.

"We want you to complete your athlewtic and academic career at PC.

"We have shared this information with your parents(s) or guardian(s).

"We are available to meet with you or your family to answer any questions you may have."

President Bob Staton will unveil the Strategic Plan on Monday (Nov. 20). By noon, details will be available on the PC website. The plan is called "The Promise of PC." Presbyterian College news release:

Presbyterian College Unveils New Strategic Plan

“The Promise of PC” Focuses on Student Success

President Bob Staton will announce Presbyterian College’s new comprehensive strategic plan, “The Promise of PC,” on Nov. 20. Presbyterian College’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the plan, which positions the school for academic, athletic and financial success for many years to come.

“The last comprehensive plan for Presbyterian College was approved in 1999, and a lot has changed since then,” said Staton. “With the involvement of more than 500 students, faculty, staff and alumni over the course of 18 months, we developed a plan to position Presbyterian College for academic, athletic and financial success. ‘The Promise of PC’ envisions how the College will thrive by preparing both undergraduate and graduate students to best fulfill their potential and to contribute meaningfully to the communities in which they work and live.”

“The Promise of PC” outlines ways that the College plans to engage more students – current and prospective – as well as strengthen itself academically, athletically and financially. This student-centered plan involves four strategic areas:

Growing strategically, by enhancing academic offerings, expanding co-curricular opportunities and club sports, and adding new athletic programs while maintaining current programs at the Division I level. Football will transition to the Pioneer Football League beginning with the 2021 season.

Ensuring student success by providing focused opportunities for students to develop problem-solving skills, expanding academic and career support services for students, and implementing “Life Beyond PC” – an innovative program designed to help students as they consider vocational choices.

Investing in our assets by constructing new facilities, including a new senior residence community in the heart of campus, and updating current ones; improving compensation and benefits for faculty and staff; extending our focus on diversity and inclusion.

Sharing “The Promise of PC” by expanding and enhancing our marketing and communications capabilities. Connecting with audiences of prospective students, alumni and potential supporters is critical to our efforts to share the PC story.

“As a Board, we unanimously support this new strategic plan for the College and strongly believe it is the best plan of action for PC’s future,” said Board of Trustees chairman E.G. Lassiter. “‘The Promise of PC’ understands that students are the heart and soul of Presbyterian College. Providing them the opportunities and environment for success is our goal and what we strive to do each day through our programs, our people and our facilities. The goal of this plan is to provide even more opportunities and better resources for helping our students be successful at PC and beyond.”

Some key aspects of the plan include:

Building new majors and minors this year in Computational Biology and Data Analytics

Creating a School of Pharmacy and Health Professions in 2018

Launching a Physician Assistant Studies program in August 2018

Exploring additional graduate offerings in Athletic Training and Occupational Therapy

Reinvigorating the China Scholars Program

Expanding the Presbyterian College Model United Nations team

Constructing new living and learning facilities on and off campus

Enhancing the individualized career assistance available to students