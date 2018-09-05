PC Awards & Commencement

PHARMACY STUDENTS, FACULTY RECEIVE AWARDS

PC School of Pharmacy students, faculty members, and preceptors gathered for the school’s eighth annual awards ceremony last Monday.

“We are fortunate to have students who strive to learn, have strong character and ambition to be leaders and compassion to provide service and care to their communities,” said Dr. Cliff Fuhrman, dean of the School of Pharmacy. “We are also fortunate to have an outstanding faculty and staff that educate, challenge and mentor our students to be the best they can be inside and outside of the classroom.

“Today, we honor students, faculty, and staff for their diligence, hard work, and service.”

Teacher of the Year Award

Dr. Eileen Ward, associate professor of pharmacy practice, received the 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year Award. This award is given to an outstanding teacher on the faculty of the Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy each year. Students are invited to nominate a deserving faculty member each spring.

The winner of the Teacher of the Year Award receives a plaque and paid travel expenses to this year’s American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy meeting in Boston, Massachusetts to be recognized at a luncheon for Teachers of the Year from across the country.

Student Awards

Outstanding Student Service Award

Anderson Isaac received the Outstanding Student Service Award. Isaac was nominated because he is very humble and devoted. He is involved in multiple service organizations and has coordinated several events, including the most recent Taste of Culture event. He goes above and beyond with all of his efforts and demonstrates compassion with his work.

Outstanding Student Leadership Award

Courtney King received the Outstanding Student Leadership Award. King was nominated based on her breadth and length of leadership at the School and within the community. King is heavily involved in many aspects of the PCSP community, including her marked contributions to SSHP as president, one of the biggest student organizations, and her commitment and volunteerism to several others. She also served as executive director of the Up Til Dawn campaign, has been involved in many community service projects, and research opportunities. She is always willing to help out in any situation.

Outstanding Student Research Award

Darshana Rana received the Outstanding Student Research Award. Rana has shown great commitment to bladder cancer research. She worked with Dr. Afeli for two years and has shown great passion for the project. She was able to follow instructions and work diligently and independently. Due to her commitment she is now able to perform key molecular biology techniques including cell culture, PCR, Western blot, and immunocytochemistry. Last summer she had an oral presentation and a poster during PRSI. Her abstract has recently been accepted for APhA 2018.

Outstanding Student Professionalism Award

Katelyn Thomasson received the Outstanding Student Professionalism Award. Thomasson was nominated by her peers for leading by example. Those who nominated Thomasson describe her as “upholding professional behavior in all situations,” “she doesn’t complain,” “she motivates us,” “she upholds to Code of Professional Conduct, and keeps the rest of us in line too.”

Faculty Awards

Student Advocate of the Year Award

Deanie Kane received the Student Advocate of the Year Award. The award honors a staff member of the Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy who has gone above and beyond “the call of duty” in his or her job responsibilities. Staff are nominated by students during the spring semester.

Faculty Researcher of the Year

Dr. Jennifer Clements received the PCSP Faculty Researcher of the Year Award. The award recognizes the efforts of individuals who are committed to advancing science and their areas of expertise. These are individuals who inspire and promote excellence within PC, the Pharmacy community, and the global scientific community.

Preceptor Awards

Preceptor of the Year Award

Dr. Lee Dailey, manager of pharmacy services, Laurens County Memorial Hospital campus of Greenville Health System, received the Preceptor of the Year Award. The award recognizes a preceptor’s commitment to excellence and outstanding contributions to the educational development of future pharmacists at Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy.

Faculty Preceptor of the Year Award

Dr. Erika Tillery received the Faculty Preceptor of the Year Award. The award recognizes a faculty member’s commitment to excellence in precepting. Tillery was described with the following comments: “She is such a joy to be around,” “she really loves her students,” and she is “passionate about creating exceptional pharmacists.”

Scholarship Recipients

Walgreens Scholarships

The 2017-2018 recipients of the Walgreens Diversity Scholarships are Jessica Beamon, Natasha Edwards, and Jonathan Lewis. The 2017-2018 recipient of the Walgreens Diversity and Inclusion Excellence Scholarship is Tai Navalle. Walgreens sponsors several scholarships for Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy students each year. Walgreens gift strategy is three-fold: to increase the availability of education assistance for underrepresented students enrolled in pharmacy programs; to support the development of pipeline and recruitment programs targeting minority students; and to support awareness initiatives and programs that focus on building a diverse, supportive and inclusive culture.

Rite Aid Scholarships

The 2017-2018 recipients of the Rite Aid Scholarships are Joseph Costello, Brandi Guinyard, Allison Hollis, Madeleine Tilley, and Bao Nguyen. The Rite Aid Scholarship is awarded to a meritorious pharmacy student who has demonstrated academic excellence.

CVS Scholarships

The 2017-2018 recipients of the CVS Health Foundation Pharmacy Scholarships are Nova Chart and Raven Holbrooks. The CVS Health Foundation Pharmacy Scholarship is awarded to an exemplary student who has an excellent academic record, is interested in pursuing a career in community pharmacy, and has volunteered with an organization that supports underserved populations.

J.M. Smith Foundation Scholarship

The 2017-2018 recipient of the J.M. Smith Foundation Scholarship is Samantha Coakley. The J.M. Smith Foundation Scholarship is awarded to an excellent student with entrepreneurial ambition.

South Carolina Pharmacy Association Scholarship

The 2017-2018 recipient of the SCPhA Scholarship is Catherine Christaldi. The South Carolina Pharmacy Association Scholarship is awarded to a pharmacy student who is a South Carolina resident and has completed at least two years of pharmacy school.

Mutual Drug Pharmacy Student Scholarship

The 2017-2018 recipient of the Mutual Drug Pharmacy Student Scholarship is Luke Jones. The Mutual Drug Pharmacy Student Scholarship is awarded to an exemplary student who has exhibited an entrepreneurial spirit and has indicated a career interest in independent pharmacy or pharmacy ownership.

Mimi Sadik Memorial Scholarship

The 2017-2018 recipient of the Mimi Sadik Memorial Scholarship is Victoria Paradiso. The Mimi Sadik Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a pharmacy student who is from South Carolina, enrolled in a professional program and has a minimum GPA of 3.2.

Dean’s Scholarship

The 2017-2018 recipients of the Dean’s Scholarship are Kara Harris, Katherine McLaurin, Jennifer Porter and Angie Weeks. The Dean’s Scholarship is awarded to an outstanding incoming pharmacy student or students who are selected by the Dean as an exceptional incoming student(s).