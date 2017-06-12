PC Accreditation Is Reaffirmed

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Reaffirms Accreditation for Presbyterian College

Presbyterian College’s accreditation has been reaffirmed by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, according to SACS President Belle Wheelman.

The announcement was made at the SACS annual meeting this week in Dallas. The reaffirmed full accreditation for Presbyterian College continues for a 10-year period through 2027.

The college began preparing for the SACS review about two years ago. As part of the process, Presbyterian College developed its Quality Enhance Plan or QEP. The development of this plan began in fall 2015 with extensive discussions and forums. In Jan. 2016, the Decision Alternatives Team (DAT) established by the College's SACSCOC Steering Committee presented four alternatives in an open, campus-wide meeting. After surveying the entire campus, the QEP Life Beyond PC: Inquire Decide, Engage, Achieve (IDEA) was announced at the end of Jan. 2016.

The College’s Quality Enhancement Plan, Life Beyond PC, is designed to enrich the student learning experience by providing focused opportunities to develop problem-solving skills. Ranked the highest from a possible ten topics by a wide range of constituencies, and building on the 2014 PC Launch Program for Vocation, Leadership, and Service, the five-year QEP program integrates academic and vocational exploration via a revised first-year exploration course, a new second-year exploration course, and a senior-year Signature Work.

The SACS on-site team visited the College in March of 2017 and concluded that the College was in compliance with the SACSCOC standards.

The evaluators were pleased with the College’s onsite visit and suggested a revision in the QEP’s scope to ensure a successful and measurable implementation of the initiative.

“This is a great affirmation by our accrediting body of the quality of our academic programs and the overall condition of PC. I want to thank the many people who have given tirelessly of their time and talents over a number of years that have enabled us to attained this outstanding result,” Bob Staton, President of Presbyterian College, said.

On December 1, 2017, Provost Don Raber announced that Dr. Sharon Knight, associate professor of Spanish and chair of the department of modern foreign language, agreed to take on the role as director of the College’s Quality Enhancement Plan effective January 1, 2018.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Latin America and other international sites approved by the Commission on Colleges that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s, or doctoral degrees.