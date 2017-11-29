Pay Attention to the Road - And Live

BLITZ NEXT WEEK - Slow down. Wear a seatbelt.

Stop texting, and looking at the screen on the dashboard, and eating a cheeseburger.

Know that just because you’re near your house, you can still have a wreck.

Know that if your passenger’s side wheels run off the road, you can just ride it out. DO NOT jerk the wheel, and fly off to the other side of the highway.

If you meet a deer, hit it. The car can be fixed. Swerve, and there’s a good chance you could be in a serious wreck.

For 29 people in Laurens County this year, that serious wreck has meant death.

The SC Highway Patrol, Transport Police, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Laurens Police Department and Clinton Department of Public Safety will be blitzing the roads of Laurens County, Dec. 5 - 7, with the intent NOT to write more tickets but TO SAVE LIVES.

The expanded enforcement presence coming before the Christmas holiday is to remind people of the safe-driving habits they might have forgotten, or become complacent about.

Most fatal wrecks in Laurens County happen between 6 a.m. and noon - that’s people headed to work, and people coming off third shift.

Most fatalities happen on secondary roads - not the two interstates that run through Laurens County. Those could be routes people travel every day, but also every day, new hazards can pop up. Be mindful of changing road conditions, even on roads you travel every day and/or close to home.

Law enforcement held a news conference today (Nov. 29) at Clinton Public Safety to outline the 3-day safety initiative. Statewide, fatalities are down - for Troop 2 that includes Laurens County, fatalities are up - 32 more troop-wide in 2017 over 2016.

Troop Commander Billy Younge said that is unacceptable. He said, “We have had a big increase. Too many people are being killed making careless choices.”

For Laurens County, 62% of the people killed had access to a seatbelt, and did not wear it.

RELATED:

http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/opinions/state-no-text-and-drive-w...