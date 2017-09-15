Paramedic arrested on porn charge

A man who identified himself as a Laurens County paramedic and sent alleged pornographic comments to a 14 year old has been arrested and charged.

The suspect was identified by Ware Shoals authorities as Joshue Walton Vaughn, 26, of 1564 Farmer Rd., Starr, who was charged after sexually explicit messagfes were found on the minor's phone. He and the 14-year-old communicated on Whisper, an app. She told the suspect she was 16. Vaughn sent the girl a photo of himself wearing a jacket and hat and the Star of Life emblem for paramedics, a report said. A message was sent June 3, then the girl tried to contact Vaughn again and he did not respond.

She had sent him a photo and he had responded with descriptions of sex acts.