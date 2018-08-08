Palliative Care comes to Clinton and this area at the HOLC office

A clinic so that patients who need the service, and families who are desperately seeking answers to their loved ones’ chronic pain has opened in Clinton, the newest healthcare addition to one of the community’s oldest service organizations.

The new Palliative Medicine Consultants of Hospice of Laurens County (PMC-HOLC) will operate a palliative care clinic in the newly-renovated Hospice of Laurens County clinical facility, connected to the Laurens County Hospice House, at 1304 Springdale Drive in Clinton. The clinic includes two exam rooms, a physician’s office and waiting area.

The official opening was conducted Thursday morning, combining HOLC board members and staff with Laurens County Chamber of Commerce board members and staff, and interested residents of the Clinton-Laurens community.

Palliative Medicine Consultants of HOLC aims to make specialized care available and easily accessible for the Laurens, Newberry, Saluda, Abbeville, Union and Greenwood communities, an announcement said.

“It allows a different medical perspective and treatment option for seriously ill patients, offering patient-directed care that helps reduce medical costs while increasing quality of life,” said Pete Brunnick, HPCCR President and CEO (HPCCR is Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, HOLC’s management partner).

“Palliative care is an important part of the healthcare conversation. Patients, specifically those suffering from severe illness, deserve access to care that focuses on the patient’s healthcare goals. Palliative Medical Consultants of HOLC is a significant addition to the local community healthcare landscape and reinforces our mission of ensuring that quality medical care is available to all who need it,” Brunnick said.

Increasingly, families want options for their loves ones who are experiencing serious illnesses. These patients, and their families, can work with a clinician team to create care goals.

This is different from hospice, which deals with end-of-life issues, often in a patient’s home and, in the most intense cases, in the Hospice House. Palliative Care patients may not be facing the immediate end of life, but could at some future point require hospice care.

Hospice and Palliative Medicine Board Certified physicians and nurses work with patients, families and community physicians in providing additional support. This can include navigating the complex healthcare system.

“Unlike hospice care, palliative care is appropriate during any stage of the illness and can be provided along with curative treatment,” a PMC-HOLC statement said.

The outpatient clinic will be run by Tiffany Lunsford, DNP, CRNP, NP-C (864-833-6287) and HOLC support staff.

Now in its 30th year as this area’s premier not-for-profit Hospice organization, Hospice of Laurens County’s services include nursing and aide care, medication, medical equipment, pain management, grief care, spiritual support, homemaker services and trained volunteers. Its next community-based activities are Flight of the Dove (bicycles), Aug. 25; Volunteer Training Class, Sept. 18; Jaime’s Tree House Kids Grief Camp, Oct. 19; and Candle Lighting Memorial Service, Nov. 11. Its Butterfly Celebration and Release was conducted May 20, and its Brick Pathway Memorial program was conducted June 10. The organization also operates thrift stores: Clinton, Hwy 76 near Renfro; and Laurens, 105 Bolt Dr., across from Roses - “every purchase enables Hospice of Laurens County to provide comfort for patients and families when they need it the most,” a HOLC statement says, (more info: www.hospiceoflaurenscounty.com).