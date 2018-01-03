Oysters a-Roasting in Greenwood

Aw, shucks - Greenwood’s premier event returns March 10

GREENWOOD - If it’s steamed oysters you like (and even if it’s not!), then you need to attend the Rotary Club of Greenwood’s 33rd Annual Oyster Roast & Seafood Bash.

As one of Greenwood’s premiere events, the oyster roast has grown into a must-attend social occasion that draws upwards of 1,000 guests each year and provides funds for local nonprofit groups and the programs they operate.

This year’s roast is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at the county Farmers Market, near where the old civic center was, off Highway 72/221 in Greenwood. In addition to the heaping servings of steamed oysters, ticket-holders can enjoy an array of fried seafood and side dishes prepared by Parklane Seafood Catering of Columbia.

Drinks will be included, but if it’s a cold draft that pairs best with oysters, beer will be sold by the cup and will require separate ticket purchases at the door, cash only. In addition to the ample food supply, ticket-holders will be entertained with live music and have an opportunity to win door prizes.

Tickets are $40 each and are available from members of the Rotary Club of Greenwood. Tickets can also be purchased at CountyBank, South State Bank, First Citizens Bank, Allegra Print & Imaging, and the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.

Because there is a need to ensure the correct amount of food is ordered and prepared, ticket sales end on February 27. No tickets will be sold at the door. Also, guests are reminded that coolers, off-site food and drinks are strictly prohibited.

Some of the nonprofit efforts supported through the club’s annual fundraiser include:

Angel Flight Soars Inc.

Boy Scouts of America

Connie Maxwell Children’s Home

Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics (GSSM)

Greenwood Family YMCA

Healthy Learners

Girls/Boys State

Grace Street Park children’s playground

Veterans Hall of Heroes Memorial Plaza

Greenwood Pathway House

Connie Maxwell Children’s Home’s Family Care Program

Scholarships at Lander University and Piedmont Technical College.