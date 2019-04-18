Outdoor (and indoor) Education

Team Ecology learns the rain can’t stop the teaching

Sunshine graced Team Ecology on Wednesday and Thursday. For rainy Tuesday and Friday of last week, a saving grace was provided by School District 56.

An environmental education program that before this year had reached more than 4,200 District 56 and 55 students, Team Ecology is dependent on the weather for its outdoor components. When it’s raining, all activities can be moved indoors, but the project’s location, the Joe Adair Center in Laurens, can’t handle that. Team Ecology organizers now can make a “last-second” decision to shift activities to the former Bell St. Middle School in Clinton.

Last Wednesday morning, the weather was picture-perfect, and a swarm of 3rd graders learned about air quality, humans’ effects on wildlife, landfills and watersheds, composting and more at the Joe Adair Outdoor Education Center.

“We patterned this program after smoking cessation - the children get on the adults about it,” project organizer Connie Daniels said. “It is unique in the state in that it involves two school districts.”

This was the 7th year of Team Ecology (April 9-12) and the program now has “legacies” of sorts. Teachers bringing their classes to Team Ecology can remember helping with the project as Laurens Middle 7th graders. Retired educators want to be a part of Team Ecology - it feeds their passion to inform and educate a new generation, even outside a traditional classroom.

Team Ecology has a faithful cadre of community sponsors, and its location is managed by the Laurens County Soil and Water Conservation District through an Adair Center Foundation. Districts 56 and 55 got in on the ground floor of the Adair Center’s formation and, thus, get first choice on sending 3rd graders to Team Ecology. Other classes go to the center for a variety of instruction throughout the school year.

Recycling is part of Team Ecology’s mission, and that has evolved, Daniels said. Clinton and Laurens City and Laurens County all have different rules about recyclables, she said, so instructors tell the young people to check with rules depending on where they live.

Recycling also is money-driven, Daniels said, so it can be influenced by decisions far away from Laurens County. China no longer takes U.S. recyclables, for instance, so that has an influence on what products are taken in for recycling. Plastics usually are accepted, and cardboard is making a significant come-back, because of Amazon, Daniels said.

Seventh graders hear the presentation nine times a day, so now they are asking the instructors if they can be the teachers, Daniels said.

About 180 3rd graders per day attend Team Ecology, for an almost 700 attendance for the week. By the time this year’s Team Ecology shut down (April 12), the attendance number for 7 years is right at 5,000 students. Third grade is chosen for a reason - in 4th grade environment science becomes part of their state science standards.

Team Ecology organizers, workers, educators and sponsors hope every one of the 3rd graders will not litter and will stop other people from littering. Some of them might choose environmental science as careers, and all will have households of their own some day - environmentally friendly households if they remember their day connecting with Planet Earth.