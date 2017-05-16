Our students are environmentalists

THIS WEEK: Team Ecology, a natural resources environmental educational program for Laurens County public school third grade students, is May 16-19 at the Joe R. Adair Outdoor Education Center between 9:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This program is held annually by the Laurens County Soil & Water Conservation District and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. It is staffed with volunteers from the Laurens County Master Gardener Association, retired teachers, NRCS Soil Scientists, Spartanburg Recycling Coordinator, Clemson Extension, Farm Bureau Women, interested community members and the 7th grade Laurens Middle School Montessori students.

The presenting sponsors for the project are Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, PRTC, LEC, Greenville Health System and the City of Clinton. Additional sponsors include Ag South, Bush River Realty, Chick-fil-A and Palmetto Heritage.

A new educational station this year will have the Enviroscape Waste Management (Landfill & Recycling) Model which was obtained by the Joe R. Adair Outdoor Education Center with a grant from the Laurens County Community Foundation.

This will be in the lower level of the Joe R. Adair Outdoor Education Center.

In case of inclement weather on any one of those days, the program will be held in the Clinton District 56 Transportation Building (the old Bell Street Middle School, 600 Peachtree St.)