Our principal's cooler than yours

She wasn't expecting a birthday gift like this. Clinton High Principal Maureen Tiller was guest rider on the shoulders of Mark Lippard this morning in the CHS gym.

Lippard was the Day 2 speaker for the 39th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast, conducted for the second year at Clinton High School. The CHS and Clinton Middle School FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and the Clinton Family YMCA partner with District 56 to have the prayer breakfasts at CHS and provide transportation for students to CMS.

The breakfasts in the CHS cafeteria and program in the gym are open to the community for a $3 per day fee. The programs continue through Friday - breakfast at 7:15 am, program 8-8:44 am.

"Thank you for being involved in the prayer breakfast. I'm a Christian. I know the love and joy of being a Christian," Lippard said after his high-energy unicycles, juggling and fire-eating performance that captivated the students' attention. "The gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ. God dearly loves you.

"Give Jesus Christ a round of applause."

Speakers for the rest of the week are:

--Wednesday, saxophonist Reggie Dabbs;

--Thursday, Dr. DJ Horton, spiritual leader;

--Friday, Gerald Fadayomi, InsideOut Youth Leader.