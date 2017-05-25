Our Nose-y Lt. Governor

SC Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant speaks to Montessori classes today at EB Morse Elementary School in Laurens - as the school observes Red Nose Day.

Bryant conducted an interview with The Clinton Chronicle, talked to clients at Piedmont Agency on Aging in the Professional Park, talked civics with the students at EB Morse along with State Sen. Danny Verdin, and attended the Laurens Rotary Club meeting in downtown Laurens. Bryant said he was in town for Danny Verdin Day, and told folks he talked with that it was good to get out of Columbia and out with some real-live constituents. Bryant is President Pro-Tem of the South Carolina Senate, so a lot of his time recently has been taken up presiding over the Senate and ruling in or out of order the matters brought forth by senators.

When he's not in the legislature, Bryant manages Bryant Pharmacy & Supply in Anderson with his brothers and father, and he spent 12 years serving in the SC Senate. His rise to Lt. Gov. was prompted by former Gov. Nikki Haley being appointed by President Trump as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and former Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster taking Haley's place in the Governor's Mansion. When State Sen. Hugh Leatherman decided not to become lieutenant governor, the Senate appointed Bryant.

At EB Morse, Bryant learned that the school is donating $650 to the worldwide Red Nose Day campaign, an anti-poverty effort in the United States and overseas. One of the school's custodians, Miss Mary, got the campaign going at EB Morse. and it was adopted by the entire school. Along with Lt. Gov. Bryant, Sen. Verdin praised the students and staff of EB Morse for helping "children looking to be lifted up."

