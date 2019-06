Hannah Wilson to Miss South Carolina.

Please consider casting your vote for Miss Lander University, Hannah Wilson, in the Miss South Carolina 2019 People's Choice Awards! Hannah is a special education major and member of the Sassy Cats Dance Team from Clinton, SC.

The Miss South Carolina Pageant is June 25-29 at Township Auditorium in Columbia.

www.miss-sc.org/peoples-choice-award-catlog/miss-lander-university-1