An Opportunity Zone is possible for Clinton

Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:22am Vic MacDonald
By: 
City of Clinton Economic Development

The governor is going to recommend an area west of Clinton to be a federal Opportunity Zone.

The area is known as "Census Tract 9207 with Hwy 76 in Clinton headed toward Laurens in its center and a large area extending south. This is City of Clinton SC Economic Development's announcement on Facebook:

"The City of Clinton was notified last week that Census Tract 9207 was selected by the Governor to be submitted to the Department of Treasury for approval as an Opportunity Zone. This is a federal program designed to encourage long-term private investments in low-income communities. The Governor could submit up to 25% of the low income census tracts across the state for the program. The Department of Treasury should confirm his recommendation in the next 30-45 days."

WHAT ARE OPPORTUNITY ZONES:

https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-release/sm0283

 

 

