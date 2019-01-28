An Operatic Tradition

SAVE THE DATE -- PC Will Host the Peking Opera

Presbyterian College will celebrate and host the Chinese New Year with the Peking Opera on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m.

The event will take place in Belk Auditorium.

The Peking Opera will feature musical and vocal performances combined with mime, dance and acrobatics. Also called Beijing operas, Peking operas originated in the late 18th century.

"I'm excited to be able to enjoy an event like this in Clinton, South Carolina,” PC student Jerius Duncan said. “When I went to China this past summer, I was looking forward to seeing a show that was in a Beijing opera, but I was unable to. I feel blessed to have this type of opportunity to see the Peking Opera at PC.”

The National Academy of Chinese Theater Arts and Binghamton University Confucius Institute of Chinese Opera (CICO) from Binghamton, N.Y. will be the stars of the show. The singers, dancers, mimes, and acrobats include talent from both organizations.

The opera group has performed in more than 30 states over the past 12 years.