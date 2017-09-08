Home / Breaking News / One killed in I-26 wreck

One killed in I-26 wreck

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 9:07am Vic MacDonald

A person was killed and two were hurt early this morning in an I-26 (mile marker 61) crash in Laurens County.

The victim was identified as Margaret Brookins, 46, of 4654 Ragin Rd., Sumter. The wreck happened at 12:05 am, eastbound on I-26, involving a 1998 Kenworth truck and a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The truck driver was not injured, and two people in the Jeep were transported for treatment. The Jeep struck the rear of the truck, a Highway Patrol report said.

The person who died was in the front passenger’s seat. The three people in the Jeep were not wearing seat belts, the report said.

 

