ONE DEFENDANT GUILTY; Homicide of teen is subject of 1 of 3 defendants' murder trial

UPDATE: GREEN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER, 45 YEARS IN PRISON. One man charged with murder has testified against another man charged with murder, in connection with a May, 2016, Laurens teen’s homicide.

On trial for murder is Fabian LaMichel-Rashad Green. Yesterday, a co-defendant, Davian Shquon Holman, of Laurens, testified at Green’s trial in the Laurens County Hillcrest Square Judicial/Services/Administrative Center in Laurens.

They along with a 3rd co-defendant, Karina Galarza, were arrested and charged with murder in the beating and burning death of Edwin Diaz-Chirinos, 17, a student at Laurens District High School.

Diaz-Chirinos’ burned remains were found in a residential area just outside of Clinton, not far from the Richloom plant. The trial is continuing today with the conclusion of The State’s case against Green, a report said.

Edwin went missing May 8, 2016, and his dad testified that he checked his son’s Facebook account. The victim’s identity was found at North Texas State University from a DNA sample from the charred remains found after the victim’s body was burned, and a DNA sample provided by the victim’s mother. A federal grant funds this ID program on behalf of the families of missing persons.

A report said Holman described how Green killed Diaz-Chirinos with a claw hammer, after the victim was lured to Galarza’s house. Originally, Holman said, the plan was to scare the victim with a BB gun. The victim’s body was taken in the silver Mustang at Edwin had driven to Galarza’s house to Taylor Drive, just outside of Clinton, where it was burned, Holman testified.

PREVIOUS:

http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/breaking-news/3-charged-murder