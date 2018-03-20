OH, NO! One Is Enough - customers get two utility bills

CITY: CONSOLIDATED MAIL SERVICES MAILED DUPLICATE UTILITY BILLS

City of Clinton utility billing personnel received notification from our contract utility bill mailing service provider, Consolidated Mail Services that a system glitch resulted in several of Clinton’s utility customers receiving multiple bills.

“We were just made aware of the duplicate billing from our service provider and understand it may cause confusion. Customers who received duplicate bills need not be alarmed – dispose of the duplicates and only pay one,” said Department of Administrative Services Director Joey Meadors. “This was an unfortunate glitch in Consolidated Mail Services printing system and representatives from the company are working to resolve the issue.”

For additional information or questions please contact the city’s communication office at 864.200.4503 or email info@cityofclintonsc.com.