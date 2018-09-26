Official Opening for Tallwood

Tallwood Apartments Undergoes Complete Renovation

Tallwood Apartments is currently undergoing a complete renovation in order to provide a sustainable and beautiful community for its residents. Located in Clinton, the community boasts 36 one-bedroom apartments and 4 two-bedroom apartments, featuring fully furnished kitchens with brand new appliances, and energy efficient heating and cooling systems.

Tallwood Apartments is managed by Boyd Management, Inc which is located in Columbia, South Carolina. The property is owned by WWJ, LLC, also of Columbia, South Carolina, and an affiliate of Community Affordable Housing Equity Corporation (CAHEC), based in Raleigh, North Carolina. WWJ, LLC worked closely with Greystone Affordable Housing Initiatives of Raleigh, North Carolina, the South Carolina Office of USDA Rural Development, the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority (SCSHFDA), and Greystone Servicing Corporation to coordinate and secure the funding needed to acquire and rehabilitate this property.

In the early stages of planning, the owners placed a priority on energy efficiency and sustainability. This includes upgrading the attic insulation, installing Energy Star windows, replacing HVAC units, water heaters, exterior and interior light fixtures and refrigerators. Water saving devices will be implemented with the purchase of new tubs, toilets, and plumbing fixtures. The owners selected sustainable products such as luxury vinyl tile floor covering, vinyl columns and rails, entry doors and premium siding. The leasing office, parking lot, common areas, and landscaping will also be updated to enhance the curb appeal and safety of the property.

To learn more about Tallwood Apartments, please contact the site at (864) 833-3496 or visit the office located at the property.

Tallwood Apartments is a USDA Rural Development Section 515 community for those 62 years of age or older and persons with disabilities. Financing for the property includes $183,521 of USDA RHS 515 debt, a USDA RHS 538 guaranteed loan of $591,000 from Greystone Servicing Corporation, approximately $956,000 in capital contributions provided by Community Housing Equity Corporation (CAHEC) using Low Income Housing Tax Credits awarded by the South Carolina Housing Finance and Development Authority, and $885,000 in multi-family private activity tax exempt bonds issued by the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority and funded by TD Bank.