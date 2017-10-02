Officers at the entrance to Laurens high school

UPDATE: D55 STATEMENT THIS MORNING. Three incidents of students attacking and fighting each other this week - and a rumor of guns on campus - have led to armed guards at the entrance to Laurens District High School this morning.

Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol vehicles are parked in a grassy area in front of the school’s main entrance. It is part of the response by Sheriff Don Reynolds whose office posted on Facebook yesterday that there would be “a strong presence there to help ensure security and order.”

"We'll protect our schools the best way we can," Jarvis Reeder, Laurens County Sheriff's Chief Deputy, said this morning. Laurens varsity basketball plays host to Greenwood tonight in the regular season finale.

One female student is in DJJ custody after attacking another with a knife. Two male students were videoed fighting with their fists in a bath room. Four female students fought at lunch, an incident also cellphone videoed and sent to Upstate television stations, which aired it.

District 55 said there is an “unsubstantiated” rumor that students will be carrying guns on campus today. Traffic was moving smoothly around the Hway 76 campus just before 8 am today.

The district’s statement said:

“At this point in time there is an unsubstantiated rumor (although we are aware it is being spread through social media) that a student or students are planning on bringing a gun to school tomorrow. We are now requesting additional sheriff's deputies at the school tomorrow morning. District office staff will also be on hand.”

An Upstate TV reporter posted to social media that Snapchat was being used to spread the call to bring guns to campus today.

D55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters sent calls to LDHS parents saying the school environment will be safe. District officials are not conducting on-camera interviews with TV reporters because they do not want to validate the violent behavior of some students.

Edward Murray, District 55's director of administrative services, said in a statement:

"We are now requesting additional sheriff's deputies at the school tomorrow morning," he wrote in the Thursday night news release. "District office staff will also be on hand. Our Superintendent, Dr. Stephen Peters is getting ready to do a call alert to our parents advising them of the situation."

There were reports yesterday that law enforcement went to an apartment complex in Laurens to quell a disturbance that stemmed from a fight yesterday at LDHS.

Social media report also said there were traffic checkpoints throughout Laurens last night.

Reynolds conducted an on-camera interview yesterday with an Upstate TV station in which he said the young men videoed fist-fighting in a bathroom were fighting over a phone charger cord.

He said another fight is being investigated, but that that investigation has just started and he did not want to provide details. The four young women who fought in the cafeteria were taken to the office and their parents were called to the school.

Social media reports say the young woman who had a knife in the gym earlier this week, and is in custody charged as an adult, was being bullied. The matter continues to be under investigation.

LDHS has about 1,600 students and one school resource officer. A D55 statement issued this morning says:

We are clearly concerned and saddened by the acts of violence that have impacted Laurens District High School this week. Errors in judgement on the part of a small group of students have tainted the reputation of LDHS and Laurens County School District 55. We have 1580+ students who have done the right thing this week and they do not deserve to be painted with the same brush as the few who acted inappropriately.

We do not expect behavior of this type from our students; but, when it did occur on Tuesday and Thursday, our staff stepped in to stop each situation as quickly and as safely as possible. This doesn't mean we are not reviewing our procedures for supervision and student safety at the school. That is always an ongoing process and we have identified several additional supervisory procedures that we will implement to ensure the continued safety and security of all our schools.

With respect to the individual incidents and the students involved; each case is being investigated as to cause and effect. Rumors have been circulating about the arrest of one of our students and its connection to persistent bullying. We can assure the public and our parents that we take any report of bullying seriously and act quickly to address those situations.

One of the reasons we are here today is because of the inappropriate and irresponsible use of social media that fueled the frenzy of fear in the public's mind. We understand that social media can be a positive influence; but, when used carelessly, it can also do great harm. We would ask our students and our community to exercise due diligence in checking the facts before spreading a story. Even when videos seem to provide a clear picture, they can fail to provide the full context of a situation. As a district, we welcome inquiries from our parents regarding events in our schools and we will always do our best to respond as quickly and as factually as possible.

We would like to thank the Laurens County Sheriff's Department for their rapid response to our needs and for their presence on campus this morning to ensure a smooth start on this final day of school this week. We would also like to thank the many parents who reached out to get the facts from us; and, who have subsequently offered their support. The safety and security of our schools is a number one priority; but, teaching and learning is equally important and we chose not to allow unsubstantiated rumors to deter us from our duties and responsibilities. We will, however, remain vigilant throughout the day today and in the weeks ahead of us.

Finally, I would personally like to thank the news media for their patience as we have tried to sort through the activities of the week. In the interest of privacy concerns and the steps in the investigative process, we cannot always provide the information the media would like in the timeframe of their broadcasts. But, they have been very professional and patient in my dealings with them this week. We certainly hope that, in the future we will be able to share the many wonderful things that our students do here in LCSD 55.