Laurens County Council got a better outlook tonight at the struggles of local landowners negotiating to protect their land from damage by a proposed natural gas pipeline. Dominion Carolina Gas Transmission plans to install its Charleston Project pipeline through 22 miles of Laurens County, cutting some tracts into three parts and - opponents say - threatening property right.

Dominion officials told the council they have done nothing wrong and, in fact, want to establish a good working relationship with Laurens County for the next 30, 40, 50 years. The company is going to pay Laurens County $500,000 a year beginning in early 2019 based a formula for having a natural gas pipeline go through private landowners' property. Dominion is obtaining easments from Laurens County to cross some rural roads, and is negotiating an easement with Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission for an easement across an access road nearthe former location of Hickory Hills BBQ, west of Clinton.

The natural gas pipeline will skirt the western city limits of Clinton as it travels from Moore in Spartanburg County to Chappells in Newberry County. It is part of a spider's web of underground pipelines that carry natural gas from Upstate South Carolina to fuel-hungry industries near Charleston. The council was told arrangements can be made for Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas and Greenwood Commission of Public Works to tap on - environmental lawyer Michael Corley said that runs counter to Dominion's claim that the proposed pipeline is "100% prescribed" - meaning all the natural gas is under contract before any pipe is laid into the ground. Dominion already has a pipeline in this area - it skirts Laurens County to the east - but the new pipeline would establish more of a "straight shot" from Moore to Chappells.

It is proposed to go through Laurens County land that owners told the County is "not for sale at any price."

Council agreed on a 5-0 vote to have staff and legal counsel write a letter saying the county does not oppose natural gas for industries but is absolutely against Dominion using the legal route of eminent domain to force landowners to sell.

Landowners say that is the threat being leveled to the hold-outs by Dominion and its affiliate company Western Land Services. Landowners Erskine Jacks said Western's offer to him divides his land into tracts of 18, 65 and 200 acres.

"I turned down a better offer than this from a cell tower company," Jacks said. "(If he sold the easement) I can't build a pond. There's a lot you can't do" with the 50 ft right of way sought by Dominion across property it will tie up in an easement.

"I turned it over to a lawyer. I understand what Dominion wants to do on my property," landowner Emily Bailey said. "They want to buy an easement that I don't want to sell."

"While I (would) still own the land, they would have more authority over it than I do," landowner Phil Roark said. "It's like sitting down to play poker, and the dealer's got a staked deck."

The proposed pipeline is up for federal (FERC) and state (DHEC) permits. Regulators have conducted two public meetings about the pipeline - both at the Laurens YMCA - but none in Clinton - the urban area most directly in the path of the north-south pipeline. City of Clinton and CNNGA officials attended the Tuesday night county council meeting but did not comment. Two council members - Dr. David Pitts and Diane Anderson - were absent. Council member Stewart Jones decide not to offer a resolution of concern about the pipeline for a vote. Council Chairman Keith Tollison offered the motion, which passed unanimously, to have county officials write a letter of concern.

Council Chairman Joe Wood said the resolution Jones would have proposed was like "a chain letter." He said it reflected just the opinion of Upstate Forever and the SC Environmental Law Project, representatives of which spoke to the council's Jan. 10 meeting and attended the Jan. 24 meeting as well. Wood said he was concerned, however, that local landowners are being threatened with eminent domain - a federal judicial process in which a judge can set "fair value" for property deemed to be essential for projects benefitting the community at large.

Short of becoming party to a lawsuit, there is practically nothing Laurens County can do about the pipeline. Council members expressed, however, that they want landowners and Dominion representatives to be civil with each other, and do the best they can to work out their differences.

"We don't want any of our citizens in Laurens County to have to put up with anything like this (having property seized through eminent domain)," council member Ted Nash said.

"We're in the middle of this thing," Wood said, "that looks like it's going to be settled in court."