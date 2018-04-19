This is not an "alcohol ordinance" - Main Street Clinton

MAIN STREET CLINTON ISSUES A CLARIFICATION OF CITY’S PROPOSED SPECIAL EVENTS ORDINANCE

Main Street Clinton is finishing up the first year of what Main Street South Carolina calls “boot camp”. One of the many benefits of being a Main Street community are the services provided during the “boot camp” period, which include reviewing programming and events.

As part of their review findings, Main Street South Carolina noted the City of Clinton does not currently have a special events ordinance and suggested the development of an ordinance in order to standardize events held in the community.

“Many South Carolina municipalities have a special events ordinance in place to be able to better facilitate, regulate, and supervise special events. It is not uncommon for a city to have such an ordinance. In fact, it is really is a good tool to ensure the safety of an event and to prevent liability at events held on city property,” explained Beppie LeGrand, Director of Main Street South Carolina.

Adele Alducin, Clinton’s Main Street Manager, agreed with Legrand’s statement and went on to say; “Having worked events for and with the city of Greer for over twenty years, I’ve seen firsthand not only the importance, but the necessity of having an event ordinance in place. I want to make sure everyone understands that this is NOT an alcohol ordinance, it is a special events ordinance to provide specific guidelines, standards, and allowances for special events held within the community on public and private city property.”

The intent of the proposed special events ordinance is to minimize any potential adverse impact of such special events, to ensure adequate public safety measures are in place, to provide for standardized fees and procedures required to administer the permit process, and of course, to provide cultural enrichment, promote economic vitality, enhance community identity/pride and provide opportunities for family activities and funding for our community’s businesses.

Clinton’s newly hired city manager Bill Ed Cannon, speaking in favor of the event ordinance, said, “Having a special events ordinance just makes sense from a safety standpoint and ensures we are properly notified of all events held on city property. By virtue of the fact that it is a reality that some folks and/or organizations will inquire about having alcohol at an event, this ordinance had to address alcohol to ensure we had enforceable guidelines in place should the organizer of an event request to have alcohol at the event.” Cannon went on to say,” having a special events ordinance covers many aspects of hosting a special event from requesting to host an event via a permit, noise control, location, dates, liter control, fireworks, animals, vehicles, and etc. The ability for an event organizer to request that alcohol be served is a very small piece of the special event ordinance and simply gives the city authority to accept or deny the request.”

Alducin encourages citizens concerned with this ordinance or have any questions they would like clarified, to discuss them with her.

Alducin said, “Having a special events ordinance in place doesn’t mean there will be alcohol served at any or all city events, it only means that an event organizer must make the request, the request will then be reviewed by city personnel and IF APPROVED, the event organizer must follow the guidelines set forth in the ordinance. Having this ordinance in place ensures knowledge, safety, and continuity for events by providing guidelines for all event requests to be channeled through one source, reviewed, permitted, and implemented via an official city established ordinance.”

The statement said City of Clinton is committed to ensuring that all events within the City limits are appropriately and consistently governed by rules, regulations, and ordinances that do not violate federal or state laws or regulations, and it is the responsibility of the organizer to ensure all applicable regulations, ordinances, state and federal laws are followed.

For additional information or questions please contact the Main Street office at 864.200.4507 or email aalducin@cityofclinton.com