No water in portions of the city

Customers in the areas listed below and on the attached boil water advisory will experience LOW TO NO WATER PRESSURE w-PDF.

THIS IS BEGINNING SUNDAY MIDNIGHT UNTIL APPX 3 AM ON MONDAY MORNING AUGUST 20, 2018

From East Carolina Avenue south to East Calhoun Street AND

From South Broad to South Adair Streets

Once the water is restored, customers will be under a boil water advisory.

DPW personnel are currently taking Boil Water advisories (attached) door to door in these neighborhoods that will be impacted.