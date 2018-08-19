No water in portions of the city
Sun, 08/19/2018 - 9:13am Vic MacDonald
City of Clinton
Customers in the areas listed below and on the attached boil water advisory will experience LOW TO NO WATER PRESSURE w-PDF.
THIS IS BEGINNING SUNDAY MIDNIGHT UNTIL APPX 3 AM ON MONDAY MORNING AUGUST 20, 2018
From East Carolina Avenue south to East Calhoun Street AND
From South Broad to South Adair Streets
Once the water is restored, customers will be under a boil water advisory.
DPW personnel are currently taking Boil Water advisories (attached) door to door in these neighborhoods that will be impacted.