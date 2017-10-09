NO SCHOOL MONDAY OR TUESDAY

UPDATE, 9:05 pm Monday -- District 56 & 55 schools in Clinton and Laurens will be closed Tuesday because of power outages and fallen trees. 47 minutes ago, Laurens Electric Co-op said its outages are down from 3,000+ to 388.

An hour ago, the Co-op's post was more than 850 members without power in the service area - trees are falling on lines. There were 626 members in Greenville County affected by an outage at the Lickville substation - 400 scattered outages in Laurens County. LEC says, "All available crews are either on-scxene r enroute and will continue working until power is restored."

Hurricane Irma over Florida-Georgia will produce a tropical storm in the western area of South Carolina, leading to school closings. District 55, Laurens, along with Presbyterian College, Laurens Academy and Piedmont Tech will close..

State law says school buses cannot transport students in winds 30 mph and greater. In Laurens County, winds are expected of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph. Some of the worst conditions are expected around 3 pm Monday, when buses would be transporting students home.

Laurens County is expected to get 3-5 inches of rain, and flood warnings are in effect.

First Baptist Church, Clinton is open as a shelter for evacuees. The Clinton City Council meeting set for Sept. 11 has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 18.

SAFETY TIPS: https://www.facebook.com/cityofclintonsc/

Sept. 11, 2017: PC Offices and Classes to have a Delayed Start on Tuesday, Sept. 12

We are continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Irma and its impacts on campus and the surrounding area. Safety matters most, and we want to be sure power is available and travel is manageable both around campus and in the vicinity.

College of Arts and Sciences (main campus)

Offices will reopen at 11 a.m.

Classes will begin at noon.

School of Pharmacy

Offices will reopen and classes will resume at 9 a.m.

If it is unsafe to travel from your location to campus, please do not do so. Pharmacy faculty and staff unable to commute should contact their immediate supervisors. Students should notify the course coordinator or faculty member teaching any class that may be missed.

Food service will be available beginning at 7 a.m. in Greenville Dining Hall.

Whether you are on campus now or traveling to campus tonight or tomorrow, please be very careful. If you are on campus, please stay indoors as much as possible until we reopen. ​ Be alert for standing water, downed power lines, or fallen trees wherever you may be.

We will continue to monitor Irma throughout the evening. If conditions require another change in operating plans, we will notify you of the decision by email, text, and website updates. Note some web updates may lag due to power outages.

This is an update from the SC Governor's Office:

September 11, 2017