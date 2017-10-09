Home / Breaking News / NO SCHOOL MONDAY

NO SCHOOL MONDAY

Sun, 09/10/2017 - 6:26pm Vic MacDonald
School Closing - District 56 website   Laurens County School District 56 will be closed on Monday, September 11, 2017 due to concerns with wind speed and gusts associated with Hurricane Irma. Thank you for your consideration and suport as we work together for the safety and security of our children.

District 56 schools in Clinton and Joanna are CLOSED on Monday.

Hurricane Irma over Florida-Georgia will produce a tropical storm in the western area of South Carolina, leading to school closings. District 55, Laurens, along with Presbyterian College, Laurens Academy and Piedmont Tech will close.. 

State law says school buses cannot transport students in winds 30 mph and greater. In Laurens County, winds are expected of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph. Some of the worst conditions are expected around 3 pm Monday, when buses would be transporting students home.

Laurens County is expected to get 3-5 inches of rain, and flood warnings are in effect.

First Baptist Church, Clinton is open as a shelter for evacuees. The Clinton City Council meeting set for Sept. 11 has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 18.

SAFETY TIPS: https://www.facebook.com/cityofclintonsc/

PC announcement: Sept. 10, 2017: Classes have been cancelled and offices will be closed on Sept. 11.

Classes have been cancelled and offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11 due to anticipated winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Irma. Greenville Dining Hall will be open with normal operating hours. Springs Student Center and the POD also will be open during normal operating hours. We will continue to monitor area weather conditions, as well as any changes in the projected path of Hurricane Irma throughout the week. Although we are planning for classes to be held on Tuesday, the safety of our community remains of utmost importance. You will receive notice through the Rave alert system, email, and web posts if there are any further changes to the operating plan due to severe weather.

 

This is an update from the SC Governor's Office:

 

September 9, 2017 

9/9/2017 

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Governor Henry McMaster today held a media briefing with state emergency response officials to provide an update on the potential impact of Hurricane Irma on South Carolina and the progress of evacuation efforts.

SATURDAY TEAM SC NUMBERS:

44,457 affected by the evacuation in barrier islands:
 

532 in Edisto Beach,

468 on Dafuskie Island

743 on Fripp Island

105 Harbor Island

168 Hunting Island

42,000 Hilton Head Island

409 Knowles Island  

32 Tullifiny Island
 

1349 National Guardsmen on duty

1696 Troopers and local law enforcement on duty

107 State Guardsmen on duty

264 SLED, PPP, DNR Agents on duty
 

MOU-FLORIDA – Today Governor McMaster signed a memorandum of understanding with Governor Rick Scott of Florida to provide assistance from our first responders, law enforcement, national guard, state fire rescue teams and other agencies as needed.
 

TRAFFIC: Traffic along our interstates 95 and 26 is moving along with no significant congestion.
 

FUEL: Fuel is continuing to be delivered to stations from terminals in Charleston, Augusta and Belton.  Branded gas stations (Exxon, BP etc) are not experiencing shortages because they have contracts with the major oil companies.  Independent non-branded stations purchase fuel on the “spot” market and are able to purchase what is left over – which is why some are experiencing shortages.
 

EVACUEES – Not only are we opening shelters for South Carolinians, we are now preparing shelters to receive Floridians and Georgians – should they be needed.

 

