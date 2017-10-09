NO SCHOOL MONDAY

District 56 schools in Clinton and Joanna are CLOSED on Monday.

Hurricane Irma over Florida-Georgia will produce a tropical storm in the western area of South Carolina, leading to school closings. District 55, Laurens, along with Presbyterian College, Laurens Academy and Piedmont Tech will close..

State law says school buses cannot transport students in winds 30 mph and greater. In Laurens County, winds are expected of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph. Some of the worst conditions are expected around 3 pm Monday, when buses would be transporting students home.

Laurens County is expected to get 3-5 inches of rain, and flood warnings are in effect.

First Baptist Church, Clinton is open as a shelter for evacuees. The Clinton City Council meeting set for Sept. 11 has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 18.

PC announcement: Sept. 10, 2017: Classes have been cancelled and offices will be closed on Sept. 11.

Classes have been cancelled and offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11 due to anticipated winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Irma. Greenville Dining Hall will be open with normal operating hours. Springs Student Center and the POD also will be open during normal operating hours. We will continue to monitor area weather conditions, as well as any changes in the projected path of Hurricane Irma throughout the week. Although we are planning for classes to be held on Tuesday, the safety of our community remains of utmost importance. You will receive notice through the Rave alert system, email, and web posts if there are any further changes to the operating plan due to severe weather.

