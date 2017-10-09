NO SCHOOL MONDAY
District 56 schools in Clinton and Joanna are CLOSED on Monday.
Hurricane Irma over Florida-Georgia will produce a tropical storm in the western area of South Carolina, leading to school closings. District 55, Laurens, along with Presbyterian College, Laurens Academy and Piedmont Tech will close..
State law says school buses cannot transport students in winds 30 mph and greater. In Laurens County, winds are expected of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph. Some of the worst conditions are expected around 3 pm Monday, when buses would be transporting students home.
Laurens County is expected to get 3-5 inches of rain, and flood warnings are in effect.
First Baptist Church, Clinton is open as a shelter for evacuees. The Clinton City Council meeting set for Sept. 11 has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 18.
PC announcement: Sept. 10, 2017: Classes have been cancelled and offices will be closed on Sept. 11.
Classes have been cancelled and offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11 due to anticipated winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Irma. Greenville Dining Hall will be open with normal operating hours. Springs Student Center and the POD also will be open during normal operating hours. We will continue to monitor area weather conditions, as well as any changes in the projected path of Hurricane Irma throughout the week. Although we are planning for classes to be held on Tuesday, the safety of our community remains of utmost importance. You will receive notice through the Rave alert system, email, and web posts if there are any further changes to the operating plan due to severe weather.
This is an update from the SC Governor's Office:
September 9, 2017
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Governor Henry McMaster today held a media briefing with state emergency response officials to provide an update on the potential impact of Hurricane Irma on South Carolina and the progress of evacuation efforts.
SATURDAY TEAM SC NUMBERS:
44,457 affected by the evacuation in barrier islands:
532 in Edisto Beach,
468 on Dafuskie Island
743 on Fripp Island
105 Harbor Island
168 Hunting Island
42,000 Hilton Head Island
409 Knowles Island
32 Tullifiny Island
1349 National Guardsmen on duty
1696 Troopers and local law enforcement on duty
107 State Guardsmen on duty
264 SLED, PPP, DNR Agents on duty
MOU-FLORIDA – Today Governor McMaster signed a memorandum of understanding with Governor Rick Scott of Florida to provide assistance from our first responders, law enforcement, national guard, state fire rescue teams and other agencies as needed.
TRAFFIC: Traffic along our interstates 95 and 26 is moving along with no significant congestion.
FUEL: Fuel is continuing to be delivered to stations from terminals in Charleston, Augusta and Belton. Branded gas stations (Exxon, BP etc) are not experiencing shortages because they have contracts with the major oil companies. Independent non-branded stations purchase fuel on the “spot” market and are able to purchase what is left over – which is why some are experiencing shortages.
EVACUEES – Not only are we opening shelters for South Carolinians, we are now preparing shelters to receive Floridians and Georgians – should they be needed.