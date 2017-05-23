No personal attacks on Facebook

What some people are saying about Laurens County Animal Control on Facebook is hurtful - and it must stop, the County's Public Works Director said tonight.

Rob Russian said the morale of Animal Control supervisors and officers is low because of "personal attacks on them and their families." Two speakers before tonight's meeting of the Laurens County Council said they have been talked to in an unprofessional manner, and they are simply pointing out procedures that must be corrected.

Council voted 6-0 (vice-chairman Keith Tollison was absent) to turn in nominations for an Advisory Committee for Animal Control. It is envisioned as a combination of animal advocates, rescue owners. Humane Society members and citizens at-large to give Animal Control officers guidance on how to treat and prepare dogs for adoption. The Animal Control shelter off Torrington Road between Clinton and Laurens does not accept cats (the Laurens County Humane Society's no-kill adoption center in Clinton has dogs and cats available for adoption to qualifying homes).

"Any time you're working in government you have to be open to criticism," said council member Stewart Jones, while saying personal attacks should not be made on county officers. Russian said that is what's happening, not on Animal Control's Facebook page but on personal pages, and the statements are "getting back to our officers."

Animal rescuers Cindy Sanders and Debra Watkins said they try to stay positive, but they have serious concerns about what they see as a change at Animal Control away from "adoption" and more to strict "control" of dogs. Sanders was cut off in her comments when she mentioned an officer by name. "On my personal page," she said, "I have not been treated with respect."

Watkins said, "This is not an attack, but since the new supervisor has come on, several issues have come up.

She said on May 5 a person was allowed by Animal Control to take a dog from the shelter by placing it in the bed of a pick-up secured with a chain around its neck. The dog jumped out, was dragged on the pavement and had to be put down. She also cited incidents with the Parvo virus.

Council members said Laurens County is doing the best it can with Animal Control and a limited budget. "To the adminal advocates, we will continue to do better on our services. Our staff is doing an excellent job," council member Garrett McDaniel said.

Sanders and Watkins asked that Laurens County Animal Control post - and continue to leave posted - photos of dogs at the shelter. These photos have been taken down from Facebook, they said, and people can't look at dogs to see if they want to adopt or rescue them. Russian said Facebook is a powerful took because "we can get 30,000 view of a single dog."

But, he said, it's a double-edged sword. "Personal attacks on the employees of Animal Control do not advance (animal advocates) helping these animals. A very small part of the animal advocates have chosen to go negative."

