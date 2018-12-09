No PC Football Or Classes; Red Devil Football TONIGHT

Presbyterian College has canceled classes on Friday, Sept. 14 and Monday, Sept. 17 due to the potential for hazardous weather brought about by Hurricane Florence. College offices will operate on a regular schedule, but various events have been canceled or postponed. The PC football game against Stetson University scheduled for Sept. 15, has been canceled. Family Weekend has been rescheduled for Sept. 21-23. In addition, Preview PC, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 13. A men's soccer game at Georgia State will be played Friday, instead of Saturday.

PC’s leadership team made the decision to ensure that members of our campus community and their families, as well as those planning to visit campus, can make timely decisions before the hurricane arrives.

Students should place a high priority on their health and safety, carefully evaluate road conditions and make wise decisions regarding any travel away from campus. The College will provide essential services to keep students on campus safe and secure. The College has supplies of food and drinking water, and Greenville Dining Hall will remain open.

According to the most recent forecast, Hurricane Florence will impact our region on Sunday, Sept. 16. Key PC personnel are in regular consultation with Laurens County emergency response officials. The College is working diligently to prepare our campus facilities to accommodate our students throughout the storm.

Updates will be posted onwww.presby.edu/weather.

4:30 p.m., Sept. 11, 2018: Family Weekend Reschedule

Presbyterian College has rescheduled Family Weekend to Friday, September 21 to Sunday, September 23.

Sept. 11, 2018: Monitoring Hurricane Florence

Presbyterian College values the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. We are currently monitoring Hurricane Florence to ensure we can take necessary precautions for the safety of our PC community.

Due to the storm, the following events have been postponed until further notice:

The pep rally scheduled for Thursday, Sep. 13

Family Weekend scheduled for Friday to Sunday, Sep. 14 to 16

Community Brunch scheduled for Sunday, Sep. 16

All athletic events are considered pending at this time, including the upcoming volleyball games, soccer matches and the football game against Stetson University this Saturday.

We will continue to monitor the storm and will provide an update on Thursday regarding the pending athletic events and all other campus events.

Red Cross shelters in the area are available to provide shelter for Laurens County residents who may need it. The two Red Cross approved shelters are the Laurens YMCA and the First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center in Clinton These locations will be on standby if needed.

Students are asked to please share this message with your parents or other family members.

Visit www.presby.edu/weather for any updated information.