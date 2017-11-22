No paper yet today

UPDATE - TODAY: Because of an off-site production problem, this week's issue of The Clinton Chronicle is being delayed.

Mail subscribers ARE NOT likely to receive their newspapers until Friday, at the earliest. We are hoping to receive our papers from the printer this afternoon, distribute the issues to stores and take them to the post office. There will be no mail delivery on Thursday (Thanksgiving).

Come back to MyClintonNews.com for the most up-to-date coverage. Several articles that will appear in the Nov. 29th issue ARE NOW posted here instead for our readers.

The Chronicle office will not be open Thursday; but on Friday, any subscriber who has not received the Nov. 29 paper in the mail can come to the office to get a free paper.

The Clinton Chronicle management apologizes for this mistake.