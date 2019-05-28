No new, affordable apartments for Clinton

For the 3rd time, an afforable housing, apartments option for the City of Clinton has been turned down - this time the reason was the same as before, a 6" sewer line on the Jacobs Highway cannot accommodate growth.

Developers admitted they had not hired sewer engineers to meet with City engineers to determine how the sewer line could be upgraded. Also, the City of Clinton Planning Commission was told an informal survey of 54 people around the 20.41-acre tract don't want new apartments on the Margaret Young property. The Planning Commission turned down an annexation request by a 4-0 vote.

If the annexation had been allowed to go forward, and the sewer issue resolved, and the apartments built, the City of Clinton would have realized $20,000/year in new income. People targeted for these apartments would have to have annual incomes in the $15,000-$40,000/annual range. The renters would not receive federal rent assistance.

The developer, through a bank, would receive a federal tax credit under a 1984 law. That statute was an attempt to guide developers away from building super-expensive apartments in cities, and toward affordable housing in more rural areas. The company that wanted to build in Clinton has a similar development in Clover, and manages apartments throughout South Carolina as its primary business. The proposed builder has complexed in North and South Carolina, and Tennessee.

If the Planning Commission had allowed the annexation (needed to tap onto the City's existing sewer line), the issue would have gone to the Clinton City Council for further approvals. That body's next meeting will be June 3.

